Expenditure-heavy Budget 2019 a classic pre-poll exercise

With both eyes firmly fixed on the 2019 Lok Sabha election, Finance Minister Piyush Goyal, standing in for the ailing Arun Jaitley, has produced a populist Union Budget designed to please key demographics and stimulate the economy.

Small farmers are the focus. Those with holdings of less than two hectares will now receive an annual income support of Rs 6,000. The amount is small but the intent clear. The scheme will benefit around

12 crore poor farmers. More beneficial though is the monthly pension of Rs 3,000 to workers over the age of 60 in the unorganised sector.

This is clearly an expenditure-heavy Budget. The income support to farmers will cost Rs 75,000 crore a year. Of this, Rs 20,000 crore has been allocated for the current financial year. The fiscal deficit has slipped marginally to 3.4 per cent of GDP. For a developing economy growing at over 7 per cent a year, the conventional wisdom on fiscal deficits has lately been questioned by global economists. With low inflation, spending to stimulate the economy, even if it leads to a marginally higher fiscal deficit, is no longer taboo.

The salaried middle-class, largely ignored in the last five Union Budgets, will now receive a full tax rebate for income up to Rs 5 lakh. With several available exemptions, annual income up to Rs 6.5 lakh could be tax-free. Around three crore taxpayers—nearly half of all taxpayers—will thus fall out of the tax net.

The government, in a pre-election Budget, obviously wants to turbocharge the economy with higher consumption. This will be achieved in the urban economy through cuts in personal income tax and in the rural economy through income support to both farmers and labourers in the unorganised sector. More money in the pocket will spur spending across sectors. As corporates—especially those in consumer businesses—thrive, private investment, long dormant, could revive. This is essential to increase the GDP growth rate to a consistent 8-9 per cent a year.

The other constituency the finance minister has kept in mind is the armed forces. Around Rs 35,000 crore has already been disbursed under the One Rank One Pension (OROP) scheme while the defence budget has swelled by nearly 10 per cent to over Rs 3 lakh crore. The overall size of the Budget too has moved up smartly, from Rs 24.75 lakh crore to Rs 27.84 lakh crore, reflecting the stimulus-orientation of the Budget. Capital expenditure is budgeted to rise to Rs 3.36 lakh crore.

Spending on schemes to benefit SC/STs is set to rise in another key pre-election step to reverse the perceived alienation of Dalits. Home buyers and owners will meanwhile be pleased with relaxations on TDS and capital gains tax. The Modi government has also kept one eye on its core Hindutva base by allocating Rs 750 crore for cow welfare.

Despite crude oil prices trending at over $60 a barrel, the current account deficit has been moderated to

2.5 per cent of GDP. Direct tax collections have nearly doubled from Rs 6.38 lakh crore in 2013-14 to Rs 12 lakh crore following the introduction of GST. The number of income-tax filers has also risen from 3.79 crore to 6.85 crore. Processing of tax returns will henceforth be done in 24 hours; refunds too will be electronically refunded within 24 hours.

These are ambitious pledges and we will have to await the full Union Budget in July 2019 to get a sense of how the expenditure-revenue equation plays out. The big picture that emerges from this interim Union Budget—and Goyal was careful to emphasise that it was interim—is that the government has walked a tightrope between pre-election populism and fiscal prudence.

The giveaways have been spread across demographics. Though tax revenue seems robust, the exact mismatch between income and expenditure will say whether the revised fiscal deficit of 3.4 per cent of GDP will hold in July. For now, populism and prudence will have to cohabit.

Goyal could clearly not resist the temptation to highlight during his nearly two-hour speech the government’s ten-point vision leading up to 2030. The first is building both physical and social infrastructure and creating institutions of excellence.

The second spells out an ambitious nationwide effort to digitise the economy, using technology to boost productivity. The third involves the energy and transport sectors where electric vehicles (EVs) are expected to transform India’s transport industry, lowering the country’s dependence on crude oil imports.

The fourth part of the 2030 vision is taking the Make in India initiative to smaller town clusters, MSMEs and start-ups in order to convert India into a manufacturing hub, especially in auto, electronics and medical devices, sectors where India has traditionally been strong. The fifth and sixth elements are cleaning India’s rivers and providing safe drinking water to all Indians as well as using India’s long coastline to encourage the use of waterways in what Goyal termed the “blue economy”.

he seventh and eighth aspects concern building on the success of India’s world-class space programme and healthcare through the new Ayushman Bharat medical insurance scheme. Finally, the ninth and tenth elements of the government’s 2030 vision focus on women’s safety and the long-held goal of minimum government, maximum governance. That may seem utopian in the current circumstances but as an aspiration, it can hardly be faulted.

