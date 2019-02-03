Insider-out

Santwana Bhattacharya By

Sleuth Shukla

The low-profile former Madhya Pradesh DGP, Rishi Kumar Shukla, seems to have been chosen to head the chaos-ridden CBI for precisely what that first adjective tells you: his low-keyness. Recently shunted to the MP Police Housing Corporation as chairman by the Kamal Nath Government, Shukla’s name entered the list of contenders in the second meeting of the selection panel. Mallikarjun Kharge opposed his candidature on the ground of his inexperience in investigation of economic offences.

But Shukla’s ‘clean image’ helped him pip others to the post, which he would now have to use to clean the stables. The endemic internal strife in the CBI served as a deterrent for choosing anyone now serving in or having a background in the probe agency. And the fact that Shukla has worked with NSA Ajit Doval in the IB worked to his advantage. The MP cadre IPS officer also has had a good equation with Ram Madhav since the latter’s RSS days. With Rakesh Asthana and A.K. Sharma virtually going rogue, Gujarat cadre officers were out of the reckoning. So, 1983 batch officer Shivanand Jha, who otherwise has a clean image, was kept out of the final list.

More spring-cleaning

Operation Clean-up is not confined to the CBI alone. The Intelligence Bureau too saw quite a few changes, and next in line would be the Research and Analysis Wing. Around a dozen have got the sack from the RAW in the last one year or so, leaving it quite depleted. In IB, Vikram Thakur has been appointed Joint Director, Delhi, after Syed Rizvi was pushed up as Additional Director. The latter will now primarily coordinate the security of political leaders in the run-up to the big polls. IB chief Rajiv Jain has been given six months’ extension. No one in the top echelons of power wants to disturb crucial pre-poll intelligence-gathering.

How big will be the polls?

Whether six states would go for assembly polls alongside the Lok Sabha, or just three, is expected to be decided soon. Maybe at the coming weekly meeting of Amit Shah and the PM, which usually takes place every Thursday at the 7 Lok Kalyan Marg. Apart from Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Sikkim, three BJP rules states -- Haryana, Maharashtra and Jharkhand -- are not averse to dissolving their assemblies for fresh polls.

Opposition pow-wow

No more big Kolkata-style rallies. AP CM Chandrababu Naidu’s hopes of hosting a mega opposition show in Amaravati has been dashed. As elections draw close, parties up against each other are not comfortable sharing the stage. In fact, the sitting arrangement at the Friday meeting was reflective of the equations within. Only UPA allies, like NCP chief Sharad Pawar and DMK’s Kanimozhi, were seated on the same side as Rahul Gandhi. TMC’s Derek O’Brien was on the opposite side. An exception was made for Naidu as he was the only CM attending. Instead of hosting mega rallies and giving the BJP a handle to ridicule the disparate grouping, the loose coalition of 21 parties will have more brain-storming sessions. The next in Delhi, on Feb 14.

Priyanka mysteries

The Congress is suddenly acting coy. The party is yet to confirm Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s formal launch into politics with a press conference in Lucknow with brother and party president Rahul Gandhi on Feb 6, as announced earlier. This was after she deferred her return to Delhi. There’s also a whisper that’s refusing to die down: the GOP is still open to a backdoor entry into the SP-BSP alliance, provided it’s given an honourable number of 15-17 seats. Mayawati, however, is still not ready to play ball.