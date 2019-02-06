Finding love in vintage stores

Saumya R Chawla By

Do you have a vintage shopping problem? My goodness, I do. The habit has found itself a comfortable home in my bank account, and it’s a treat I’ve loved since as long as I can remember. My mother would often find me milling into her (shockingly well preserved) French-tailored garments from the 80s, carefully curated from when she lived in Paris for a brief period.

There is a certain charm in walking into the cozy Florentine vintage stores, with soft jazz filling the air, rich burgundy-walled interiors, and racks of old Missoni neckties and Hermes scarves as far as the eye can see. Finding beautiful silks, pashminas and woollen coats gives me such joy, and I suppose a part of me is thankful for all the women vintage clothing allows me to be.

An ankle length faux fur coat I picked up a few weeks back, handmade with love from the 70s, has already become a forever favourite of mine. I like to pretend like I belong at The Savoy when I’m wearing it, so quietly luxurious and not retro in a way that looks like I’m wearing a costume. More in a manner that will make people want to take me to Gstaad and bring me bubbly.

My point being, I have found a way to dress in vintage and not look like I’m going full cosplay, destroying my wallet or limiting myself to garbage nylon clothing from the 90s. A good way to avoid turning your closet into a holding pen of sorts is if you pick up pieces that can be paired with what you own tomorrow, not sometime down the line and not a theoretical lifestyle change. Touch literally everything — great advice only in matters of clothing. A lot like thumbing a deck of cards, touching the garment should immediately tell you how well it’s made, and don’t forget to check the lining and hemming of each piece. If it looks and feels like it might fall apart with one spin in the washer, it probably will.

For vintage connoisseurs who dress like visions in flapper, this one isn’t for you: get a tailor. There is no one size fits all, add a lace trimming if you’re looking for length, and hem it short if you look like a penguin. Always remember to make friends with more than one tailor, in the inevitable event that one betrays you.

Much like the stock market, the game in vintage, I’ve realised, is all about speculation. When in doubt, buy. Nobody really cared about Champion sweatshirts till about a decade ago, and spending your lunch money on a new bag can often make you happier for the entire length of a local election cycle, and is really one of the easiest decisions you can make.

Remember that everything you see has definitely been worn before so it must be washed first. Unless of course, you’re buying at one of those exclusive pre-dry cleaned places. Bless your heart, and get on Etsy! The vintage world is dying to be explored.