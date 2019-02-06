Of the unofficial ban on emergency contraceptive pills

Archanaa Seker By

Need an ‘I-pill. Urgent’ lit up my screen two weeks ago. Being away from home for the time-being I responded immediately with a list of pharmacies that I was sure stocked the i-pill, unwanted-72, IDOZ-72, Plan-B or other brands of Levonorgestrel that is in most emergency contraceptive pills (ECP). “Tried them all, not available” was the reply that made me conclude that the game of seek-and-hide for the ECP in Chennai was still on.

This one though has gone on for a long time — women need a pill, try hard to find it, sometimes do when they have walked in and out of a dozen pharmacies, and mostly don’t, then either resorting to papayas and pineapples, working themselves up waiting for their period, or like cheap booze have it brought down from Bengaluru. When many people report the above or a somewhat similar experience, an earnest believer in women’s reproductive rights and access to contraception will try to do something about it.

Two years ago, it was city-based filmmaker Vaishnavi Sundar who blew the whistle on the dearth of ECPs in Chennai and started a petition calling for a lift on the ‘unofficial ban’. It was a successful campaign that turned heads, made headlines, remained in people’s timelines for a few days and then slid into second priorities for us all. What could we do when there was no ban to lift, every authority was pointing a finger at the other and a full-fledged blame game was in motion? We stocked up on the pills and doled them out to those who came by way of recommendation, in essence doing the government’s job for it. This time it is activist Srivatsan who raised a ruckus that has since died down. “Need an ‘I-pill. Urgent’ a friend texted yesterday, and I responded with a list of friends (updated) instead of pharmacies. It’s business as usual.

But if it is children’s games we are playing, let’s try Trivia as well. The ECP is not an ‘abortifacient’ — pills to terminate pregnancies are banned from over the counter sales. It is a hormonal pill to be taken within 72 hours of unprotected sex and interferes with ovulation to null the chances of pregnancy. Over-consumption of the ECP as with anything else has side-effects, but speaking about sex is the solution not curbing the supply of ECPs. It is better to be safer than sorry because all that this child’s play has to offer us is more children we are not ready to have — and that has more side effects than an ECP.

Archanaa Seker

seker.archanaa@gmail.com

The writer is a city-based activist, in-your-face feminist and a media glutton