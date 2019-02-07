Home Opinions

Marriages are made in grand environs

It is time for the younger generation to encourage simple Indian weddings that do lot of good not only for one’s family, but for the society as a whole.

Published: 07th February 2019 04:00 AM

Marriages are made in heaven” goes the popular saying. But living in a world where ostentatious weddings, with ego and narcissism in full display, have become a common sight, I think it will be appropriate if we slightly alter this proverb to read, “Marriages are made in grand environs.”
Why spend several lakhs of rupees for a marriage, when it justly, but importantly, requires a mere solemnisation from the couple in wedlock, beginning their family life with the blessings of the elders and the almighty. 

A close family friend, hailing from a typical middle class family, spent almost all his lifetime savings for the marriage of his only daughter a couple of years ago. And now he and his wife are struggling to make ends meet in their day-to-day life. Unfortunately in his case, societal pressure and coercion from relatives compelled him to spend more than what he could actually afford.

In another instance, my late brother, during our only sister’s marriage some 40 years ago, had borrowed money to buy a gold chain to meet the demand from the groom’s parents. And it took years and a great deal of struggle for him to repay the loan.

If you ask any breadwinner of an Indian middle-class family about his goals, he will promptly come out with two answers—owning a house and marrying off the children. The fundamental problem is that marriages are seen as opportunities to flaunt one’s wealth, not as a pragmatic ritual that recognises the union between spouses and establishes their rights and obligations. From clothes and jewels to food, weddings these days deplete one’s earnings. We can perhaps learn from businessman Mukesh Ambani, who recently conducted his daughter’s marriage. Despite being a billionaire, he spent a very small percentage of his net worth on the wedding. 

Instead of spending lavishly for the event, the money can be deposited in a bank in the couples’ names that will assure their future. An attitudinal and emotional change in every one of us can certainly bring about a change and dismantle the constructed norms of our marriage system. It is time for the younger generation to encourage simple Indian weddings that do lot of good not only for one’s family, but for the society as a whole.

Ranganathan Sivakumar

Email: siva19kumar@gmail.com

  • Avay Shukla
    Holding up Mukesh Ambani as a role model? Is the author aware that news reports indicate that he spent a hundred million dollars on his daughter's wedding?
    15 hours ago reply
