Home Opinions

Nutrients to consume for maintaining bone health

It is important to maintain bone health with adequate nutrition. Proper food habits can prevent the bones from deteriorating with age.

Published: 07th February 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2019 02:04 AM   |  A+A-

It is important to maintain bone health with adequate nutrition. Proper food habits can prevent the bones from deteriorating with age. Maintaining bone health with adequate nutrition is not as difficult as you might think. Just make sure you take in foods rich in the below-mentioned nutrients as they help maintain bone health.

Calcium

Calcium is the key nutrient when it comes to maintenance of bone health. As old bone cells are constantly broken down and replaced by new ones, it’s important to consume calcium daily to protect bone structure and strength. A diet low in calcium contributes to diminished bone density, early bone loss and an increased risk of fractures. Good sources of calcium include dairy products, leafy green vegetables, certain types of fish, oatmeal and other grains, tofu, cabbage, summer squash, green beans, garlic, sea vegetables and calcium- fortified foods such as cereals and orange juice.

Vitamin C

Vitamin C is essential for promoting production of boneforming cells and connective tissues. As it is also a powerful antioxidant, it protects bone cell from damage. Food sources of Vitamin C include citrus fruits, pineapple, guava, amla, broccoli, bell peppers, etc.

Vitamin D

Vitamin D plays several roles in maintaining bone health, including helping the body absorb calcium. Vitamin D deficiency is a major cause for bone-related disorders. The major source is sunlight. Food sources include fatty fish, organ meats, eggs, and mushrooms. The dietary sources of vitamin D are very limited and most of the time, they are not sufficient to meet the body’s demands. Hence, assess your blood levels and meet a nutritionist.

Vitamin K

Vitamin K supports bone health by modifying osteocalcin, a protein involved in bone formation. This modification enables osteocalcin to bind with minerals in bones and helps prevent the loss of calcium from bones. Vitamin K is abundantly found in green leafy vegetables, cruciferous vegetables, peas and eggs.

Magnesium

Magnesium plays a key role in converting vitamin D into the active form that promotes calcium absorption.

Zinc

Zinc is a trace mineral, and is required in very small amounts. It helps make up the mineral portion of your bones. In addition, zinc promotes the formation of bonebuilding cells and prevents the excessive breakdown of bone. Seafood, roasted Bengal gram, wheat germ oil, spinach, pumpkin seeds, and nuts are an excellent source of zinc.

Omega 3 fats

The anti-inflammatory properties of omega 3 have preventive effects on arthritis. Fatty fish, flax seeds, chia seeds, pumpkin seeds and nuts contain good amounts of essential fats.

Proteins

Researchers have reported that low-protein intake decreases calcium absorption and may also affect rates of bone formation and breakdown. Good quality proteins include fish, chicken, eggs, milk and milk products. Nuts and oilseeds, roasted Bengal gram, pulses and lentils also contain proteins. A balanced diet along with adequate amount of the above-mentioned nutrients are essential to ensure good bone health. Also, make sure you involve yourself in physical activity and maintain a healthy body weight to make sure the bones are strong and healthy.

Stay up to date on all the latest Opinions news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch James Cameron's 'Alita: Battle Angel' premiere
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp