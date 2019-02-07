Nutrients to consume for maintaining bone health

Divya Purushotham By

It is important to maintain bone health with adequate nutrition. Proper food habits can prevent the bones from deteriorating with age. Maintaining bone health with adequate nutrition is not as difficult as you might think. Just make sure you take in foods rich in the below-mentioned nutrients as they help maintain bone health.

Calcium

Calcium is the key nutrient when it comes to maintenance of bone health. As old bone cells are constantly broken down and replaced by new ones, it’s important to consume calcium daily to protect bone structure and strength. A diet low in calcium contributes to diminished bone density, early bone loss and an increased risk of fractures. Good sources of calcium include dairy products, leafy green vegetables, certain types of fish, oatmeal and other grains, tofu, cabbage, summer squash, green beans, garlic, sea vegetables and calcium- fortified foods such as cereals and orange juice.

Vitamin C

Vitamin C is essential for promoting production of boneforming cells and connective tissues. As it is also a powerful antioxidant, it protects bone cell from damage. Food sources of Vitamin C include citrus fruits, pineapple, guava, amla, broccoli, bell peppers, etc.

Vitamin D

Vitamin D plays several roles in maintaining bone health, including helping the body absorb calcium. Vitamin D deficiency is a major cause for bone-related disorders. The major source is sunlight. Food sources include fatty fish, organ meats, eggs, and mushrooms. The dietary sources of vitamin D are very limited and most of the time, they are not sufficient to meet the body’s demands. Hence, assess your blood levels and meet a nutritionist.

Vitamin K

Vitamin K supports bone health by modifying osteocalcin, a protein involved in bone formation. This modification enables osteocalcin to bind with minerals in bones and helps prevent the loss of calcium from bones. Vitamin K is abundantly found in green leafy vegetables, cruciferous vegetables, peas and eggs.

Magnesium

Magnesium plays a key role in converting vitamin D into the active form that promotes calcium absorption.

Zinc

Zinc is a trace mineral, and is required in very small amounts. It helps make up the mineral portion of your bones. In addition, zinc promotes the formation of bonebuilding cells and prevents the excessive breakdown of bone. Seafood, roasted Bengal gram, wheat germ oil, spinach, pumpkin seeds, and nuts are an excellent source of zinc.

Omega 3 fats

The anti-inflammatory properties of omega 3 have preventive effects on arthritis. Fatty fish, flax seeds, chia seeds, pumpkin seeds and nuts contain good amounts of essential fats.

Proteins

Researchers have reported that low-protein intake decreases calcium absorption and may also affect rates of bone formation and breakdown. Good quality proteins include fish, chicken, eggs, milk and milk products. Nuts and oilseeds, roasted Bengal gram, pulses and lentils also contain proteins. A balanced diet along with adequate amount of the above-mentioned nutrients are essential to ensure good bone health. Also, make sure you involve yourself in physical activity and maintain a healthy body weight to make sure the bones are strong and healthy.