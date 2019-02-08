The cost of air pollution in India

Atanu Biswas By

In the 1987 Hollywood movie Spaceballs, the inhabitants of the planet Spaceball would have squandered all their fresh air. They then would try to steal the air of a neighbouring planet. Its entire atmosphere would be hoovered up by a spaceship with a vacuum cleaner. Interestingly, the movie had a scene where a character was seen inhaling fresh air from a can!

It was simultaneously amusing and shocking when Spaceballs happened in real life, and I came to know that a breath of ‘fresh’ air could cost as much as Rs 12.50! A Canadian company ‘Vitality Air’ is selling canned ‘fresh’ mountain air collected from Banff National Park in Alberta to Beijing, Shanghai, and some other cities in China. The company is now trying to carve out a market in India. They certainly aspire to do so—courtesy the tremendous air pollution in this part of the globe, and also the growing public consciousness about that.

I could not resist myself from carrying out some simple calculations. Assuming that a person breathes 16 times per minute on an average, the total number of breaths per year is 8,409,600 per person. At the rate of Rs 12.50 per breath, a whopping amount of Rs 136,656 trillion will be needed to provide ‘fresh’ air to breathe for 1.3 billion people in a year! Well, this is nearly 700 times the GDP of India in 2018.

Some other companies in Switzerland, Australia, England are already in the business of selling compressed fresh air collected from areas of outstanding natural beauty like Lake Lucerne, Blue Mountains, etc. Presumably, with many more such companies arising in the future, the price per breath is bound to fall. However, at the present price, just 33 ‘fresh’ breaths per day, exactly like occasional coffee breaks, would cost us the full Indian GDP. Is the cost of air pollution that much in our country?

A recent article in the journal Lancet that said that 12.4 lakh deaths in India in 2017 were attributable to air pollution was criticised. Nevertheless, according to WHO data, 14 Indian cities figured in the top 20 in terms of air pollution in 2016. And huge parts of North India become completely uninhabitable during winter. And we have known all about it, for years.

What is the exact economic cost of this tremendous air pollution in the country? A study entitled “The Cost of Air Pollution: Strengthening the Economic Case for Action”, jointly conducted by World Bank and the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), portrayed the sorry state of welfare losses and lost labour worldwide as well as in India for the year 2013. India incurred $505 billion in welfare losses and the cost of lost labour was $55.4 billion, which was more than 8.5 per cent of the country’s GDP. And this amounted to 10.5 per cent of the global loss.

In addition to millions of premature deaths, other social costs include the pain and suffering of millions, huge health-related costs, costs due to the damage to biodiversity and ecosystems, and the cost of lost work days that affected labour productivity and reduced crop yields. In addition, according to the Lancet article, air pollution has reduced the life expectancy of an average Indian by 1.7 years, on an average. I have no idea what should be the cost of that, and how to measure that. And when the cricketers of a visiting team wear masks while fielding at Delhi’s Feroz Shah Kotla, that also entails some unquantifiable cost.

Several band-aid measures have been adopted—shutting a polluting factory, scrapping old vehicles, imposing the odd-even rule, increasing parking and toll taxes to encourage public transport, using CNG vehicles, restricting firecrackers, and many others. And hopefully several other measures are also in order, namely the improvement in transportation including implementation of BS VI norms, introduction of electric and hybrid vehicles, and the retrofit of diesel exhausts. However, these, along with extensive decentralisation and addressing important concerns like stubble burning, are not easy.

We need a coherent, well-designed and long-term plan. Designing the fight against air pollution and implementing it are going to be highly challenging tasks. And that might incur a huge cost as well.

Certainly fighting air pollution is no less than fighting a war. No city is safe, especially in this part of the world where the killer air pollution is at its worst. The potential economic loss is truly unlimited.

William Delisle Hay, in his story The Doom of the Great City, provided a fictional depiction of how London in 1880 was ravaged by a killer smog, leaving tens of thousands dead, due to bronchial spasms. And hence no economic investment to win this war would be too much!

Sustaining ourselves with canned ‘fresh’ air points to an utterly dystopian future. We have to protect our earth from becoming a Spaceball at any cost.

Atanu Biswas

Professor of Statistics, Indian Statistical Institute, Kolkata

Email: atanu@isical.ac.in