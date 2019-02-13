Bronzer or a genetic cheeto?

Saumya R Chawla By

I know I’m a week late with this, (don’t blame me: I was very busy finding my new favourite lipstick — more on that later) but I recently read something absolutely riveting that I must share with you. It’s no secret, really, to say that Donald Trump’s strange appearance has inspired writers across generations. I’m not talking about his tumble dried hair — which look suspiciously like raw noodles — let’s delve deeper into whatever is going on with that unnatural orange skin for now.

In a recent investigation done by a leading newspaper, a senior White House official reported on all matters surrounding the president’s good health and appearance, and went on to claim that his year-round tan is a result of “good genes”. He also clarified that the president applies “a little translucent powder by himself; not a bronzer — before television appearances.”

There we go, guys! It’s not tanning beds, spray tans or a bronzing powder that lends the Real Housewives of Orange County look. It’s just “good genes!” If you’re still rolling your eyes and thinking that his skin looks like it might have a Fanta logo somewhere on it; trust me when I say you’re not alone. In former FBI Chief James Comey’s book A Higher Loyalty, he recalls noticing the orange hue of the presidents skin, as well as the “bright white half-moons under his eyes where I assumed he placed his tanning goggles.” Yikes, his words, not mine!

Well, to be honest I don’t really care if he ignores the health hazards about using tanning beds. This is, after all, the same guy who in 2017 stared directly into a solar eclipse without the safety glasses. Sanity and sun safety clearly might not be his strong suits. Though I do wonder where these orange “good genes” came from? His parents and kids seem to have humane flesh tones. Is he hiding some secret, cheeto-skinned family member that we are not aware of?

My current obsession with Trump’s skin probably comes from the fact that the sun is starting to make its weekly appearance in Florence — I cannot get enough of it. I’m also happy to let you know that I have been playing with bronzers for that sun-kissed (read as: not orange) look. The trick here is to blend it using upward strokes, closer into your blush. I’ve learned with time to avoid blending the bronzer downwards, which often makes me look older.

Try mimicking how the sun would naturally hit your face, which means adding a little blush onto the bridge of your nose is a fabulous decision too! While Trump’s politics might have left many leaders and armchair thinkers confounded, I think it is a possibility that being blasted with ultraviolet, tanning-bed rays everyday has left him a little… well, off-balance. Never mind that. It’s just genetics, genes are strange! Genes are complicated! It’s all in the genes. Mystery solved!