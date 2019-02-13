How to raise independent boys

Menaka Raman By

Last week, Anand Mahindra, chairman of Mahindra Group tweeted, “I’ve been helping to baby-sit my year old grandson this past week & it’s brought home to me the stark reality of this image. I salute every working woman & acknowledge that their successes have required a much greater amount of effort than their male counterparts”. The tweet was accompanied by a cartoon of formally dressed men and women at the starting line of a race track. While the path was clear for all the men, the women’s path was blocked by an array of home appliances, correctly suggesting that women need to overcome a number of domestic obstacles as they navigate the workplace.

The comments on the thread ranged from ‘Thank you for noticing that women do so much’ to ‘#FeminismisCancer’ to ‘Not All Dads’ to someone asking if Mahindra Group would now re-look at their maternity and paternity leave policies to pithy posts about how gender equality must begin at home.

I often wonder if we’re doing enough to ensure that we don’t raise our boys to become (among other things) entitled, lazy louts who assume the bedroom floor is the final resting place of dirty underwear, who believe there will always be someone at hand who will have fresh food ready and keep up a steady supply of freshly laundered socks and t-shirts. My bigger worry is that they will grow up thinking that the person who does all of this will be a female. After all, at home they see such tasks performed by myself, or by our cook and cleaning help, who are both women.

At school, much of the housekeeping staff is female. Since I work as a freelancer, I am the one they spend most of their time with, their father is out till night and performs the far more enjoyable tasks of ‘Let’s teach the dog how to catch a ball’ and the yeomen PSA of ‘Brush your teeth and wash your armpits’.

The truth is, if you are a member of this country’s middle class and have children, chances are that they are growing up thinking that there will always be a smiling, pleasant faced woman on the scene ready to cook, clean and look after them. Heterosexual boys might assume that this will be their female life partner while heterosexual girls are likely to internalise that they need to play out this role. (Most research shows that gay couples are MUCH more successful at #sharingtheload.)

So what does one do? One begins to demand that their children pitch in. If my children say they are hungry, I don’t jump in and make it for them. I point to where the bread and peanut butter is. If they are only left with a one-size-too-small school t-shirt to wear, I remind them where the washing machine is or suggest they wear yesterday’s t-shirt. If they can’t find their socks, I invite them to watch Marie Kondo with me and rid their room of that which does not spark joy. There are enough online articles about age appropriate chores for children, and it’s never too late to start. Even if the child is a middle-aged man. Especially then. Hand over the laundry and go fix yourself a large drink. You’ve earned it.

