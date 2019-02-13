Judiciary, politics and the truth

Valson Thampu By

There is a fundamental difference between politics and the adjudication of justice. Almost every political philosopher since Plato assumed that the practice of politics will never be hamstrung by truth. The exact opposite is the case with justice. Truth is its essence. When a judge delivers a ‘verdict’, he is doing no more than telling the truth of the matter. ‘Verdict’ is derived from the Latin root, ‘vere’, meaning truth. No truth, no justice. This is the rationale for insulating the judiciary from extraneous pressures and influences.

Unlike others, I am not surprised when politicians lie. I assume they would lie. It is important for citizens, if interested in their own welfare, to abandon naive notions about politics. Being realistic could help us to be vigilant and discerning vis-a-vis political posturing, and mitigate the complacency of politicians who take the public to be gullible and forgetful. Citizens, who choose to be naive, are morally as culpable as politicians who, as creatures of expediency, resort to falsehoods to obfuscate issues and to improvise spells of mass euphoria. Given the burden and weariness of their chronic hopelessness, the quickening of hope, even if it is meant to be soon forgotten, is perhaps welcome as a painkiller.

The function of the courts is to make truth count and ensure justice prevails in the public realm. The courts are sure to fail in this respect, if they open themselves to political influences. They need to be ‘blindfolded’—like the dame of justice—that is, remain blind to the clout of all and unwaveringly immune to external influences, if they are to administer justice. This is not a matter of dry-as-dust juridical propriety. It is also a matter of the larger responsibility that judges owe to society. Recurrent demonstrations of the impotence of truth, its procedural abortion, which happens necessarily if there is collusion between the judiciary and the political establishment, are bound to aggravate cynicism, which is sure to undermine the morale and morality of a society.

Citizens, on their part, need to be realistic. Judges are nurtured in, and drawn from, among themselves. It is a quaint piece of naivety that judges will remain untouched by the general run of things. We compromise truth either because we are apathetic to it, or as a concession to expediency. In doing so, we forfeit the right to expect that the sanctuary of the justice delivery system will remain untouched by the aberrations we harbour. If, for example, we derive our ideas and norms of truth on trust from the media, and neglect the duty to ascertain the factual merit of what is dished out to us, we should expect the same to catch up with the judiciary some day. We are entitled to no more than the norms of truth and respect for justice we practise.

Several factors together undermine truth in our times, only a few of which need be examined. First, there is the extreme domination of politics over life as a whole and, with that, the growing legitimacy of expediency in dealing with all domains of life. Second, there is a dramatic decline in the culture of dialogue and debate and a corresponding ascendancy of rhetoric and eloquence. The ability to argue issues rationally and factually was the basic strength in debates and dialogues. All that is required in rhetoric and eloquence is the ability to make others swallow what you want them to. This process generates its own kinetic energy. Even as more and more people are hypnotised into believing these ‘opinions’, truth begins to be equated with manufactured consensus.

Two factors in particular promote this ascendancy of opinion, in lieu of truth, in the public sphere. First, the worth of an opinion is perceived in public rather by the status of the one who pronounces it, than by its factual merit. Second, we aid and abet this by a willing suspension of disbelief even in the face of blatant lying, because of our unwillingness to think for ourselves. The Constitutional mandate to spread scientific temper and rational thinking is the antidote to this malady.

A third factor is the eruption of deception in public life even from unexpected quarters. Anna Hazare is a case in point. Now, after a gap of five years, this ‘Gandhian’ reveals that in his earlier campaigns he was used by the BJP. His public posturing against corruption, in other words, was morally corrupt. Events like this have a devastating effect on the outlook of people.

In such a context the role of the judiciary in upholding the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth becomes all the more crucial, especially given it is now more centre stage as never before. The need of the hour is for the courts to abide sternly by the old dictum, “Justice be done, though the world may perish,” which was modified by Immanuel Kant as, “Justice shall prevail, even though all the rascals in the word should perish as a result.”

The quest for truth, already burdened by the over-sophistication of court craft—the prohibitively expensive expertise of lawyers in obfuscating truth—is rendered all the more complicated, in the public domain, by the hypocrisy of political parties, each claiming to have a monopoly over honesty, while disfiguring all others with the broad paint of corruption. The public knows that politicians have no use for truth; the judiciary has no excuse for not knowing it.

Valson Thampu

Former principal of St Stephen’s College, New Delhi

Email: vthampu@gmail.com