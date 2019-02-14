Home Opinions

Many benefits in a glass of milk

Milk contains approximately 5 per cent lactose, 3.2 per cent protein, 4 per cent lipid and 0.7 per cent mineral salts.

Published: 14th February 2019

Milk contains approximately 5 per cent lactose, 3.2 per cent protein, 4 per cent lipid and 0.7 per cent mineral salts. The nutritive value of milk and milk products is mainly derived from these components. Milk contains high levels of immunoglobulins apart from other physiological active compounds which help to ward off infection in newborns. Milk is composed of many different components making it difficult to point to one major factor that’s important for health. Drink a glass of milk and enjoy all the possible benefits it provides.

Casein and its physiological role
Casein, the main protein component,  constitutes 80 per cent of total milk protein fraction.
Peptides derived from casein components possess many bioactive properties:

  •   Antihypertensive activity.
  •   Antithrombotic activity which inhibit fibrinogen binding on platelets.
  •   Sometimes they prolong the gastrointestinal transit time and exert anti-diarrheal action.
  •   Sometimes they have analgesic and sedative effects due to their action on the nervous system.

Whey and its physiological role

  •   Whey protein consists of 20 per cent of total milk protein.
  •   It has metal binding proteins, immunoglobulins, growth factors and hormones.
  •   Whey protein has also been established as anti-microbial and anti-bacterial agent.

  Milk sugars and other milk components 

  •   Lactose enhances calcium absorption which plays an important role in blood pressure activity.
  •   Calcium also has a possible preventive effect on colon cancer.
  •   Fatty acid such as conjugated linoleic acid inhibits cancer and atherosclerosis.
  •   Fermentation of milk increases its probiotic value
  •   Milk also has many prebiotic factors which promote growth of desirable bacteria in the intestine.
