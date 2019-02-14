Many benefits in a glass of milk

Divya PurushoTham By

Milk contains approximately 5 per cent lactose, 3.2 per cent protein, 4 per cent lipid and 0.7 per cent mineral salts. The nutritive value of milk and milk products is mainly derived from these components. Milk contains high levels of immunoglobulins apart from other physiological active compounds which help to ward off infection in newborns. Milk is composed of many different components making it difficult to point to one major factor that’s important for health. Drink a glass of milk and enjoy all the possible benefits it provides.

Casein and its physiological role

Casein, the main protein component, constitutes 80 per cent of total milk protein fraction.

Peptides derived from casein components possess many bioactive properties:

Antihypertensive activity.

Antithrombotic activity which inhibit fibrinogen binding on platelets.

Sometimes they prolong the gastrointestinal transit time and exert anti-diarrheal action.

Sometimes they have analgesic and sedative effects due to their action on the nervous system.

Whey and its physiological role

Whey protein consists of 20 per cent of total milk protein.

It has metal binding proteins, immunoglobulins, growth factors and hormones.

Whey protein has also been established as anti-microbial and anti-bacterial agent.

Milk sugars and other milk components