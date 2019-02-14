This week in patriarchy 

Archanaa Seker By

The week in patriarchy’ is the title of Arwa Mahdawi’s weekly newsletter of the world of feminism and sexism from politics to pop-culture in the Guardian. And, I’ve been a fan for all of its existence as I have of Bitch Media’s weekly reader, the ‘f-words’ round-up, and the Ladies Finger’s short-lived ‘Saturday Jeans’. I speak of all them because it’s never a bad thing to give a shout-out to feminist news (obviously), but as it has been a busy week in the realm of gender I am to embark on a similar path myself.

In the pits of patriarchy (specifically Tamil) is the rounding up of adult couples at Rajaji Park in Madurai. While the accusations of ‘sexual manner’, ‘indecent behaviour’, and ‘compromising position’ are subjective to individual sensibilities, this is a clear and objective extrapolation of law into moral — people targeted because of hurt sentiments not violation of law — adults being treated as children, parents being shamed for their children’s choices, and arm-twisting the right to assemble that still exists on paper.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra’s tweet saluting working women after babysitting his grandson is a classic case of celebrity voice for century-old issues. I’m no cynic and gather that any talk about women’s work and glass ceilings is important, but I beg of those retweeting with ‘respect’ to show some to those fighting the cause and climbing the ladder despite the world, inspite of patriarchy. More than anything, let’s remember them during working Women’s Day which is lesser than a month away. The cartoon is nevertheless a great piece of work, have a look.

Of the things that made me feel warm and fuzzy last week was a video from the Badal’s lunch that had women politicians across parties shaking a leg together. This week it is similar, and serious business as MP’s and women in politics are all set to speak at an event hosted by Shakti, a non-partisan collective for women in politics. Rajya Sabha MP Kanimozhi, AIPWA secretary Kavita Krishnan, Congress MP Sushmitha Dev, former NCW chairperson Lalitha Kumaramangalam and former actor Divya Spandana are some of the speakers who will lend their voice to amplify the need for more women in politics.

One does need to congratulate the Kerala government for setting aside `3 crore in its budget for the women in the Malayalam film industry. This is thanks to the hard work done by the Women in Cinema Collective that has remain unfazed by threats to life and career and has doggedly pursued equality and justice for women in the film industry. But, given the state of post-me-too affairs in Tamil Nadu that has conveniently brushed sexual harassment under the carpet, this move by the state government of Kerala is something to be envious of at the least.

How do I express all that I feel about the above quickly but staying true to my feelings? No, not telegrams or telepathy. But yes, emojis! In there, too, is a tonne load (230 specifically) to be elated about as the Unicode Consortium approves new ones to be rolled out later this year. This includes 71 variants of inter-racial and non-binary couples, as well as disability descriptive ones, and a brand new period aka menstruation emoji - and the best part of this news is that it’s red not blue, so it is most certainly blood not a body of water!