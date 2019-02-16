Tapping the skills of our senior citizens

R Kannan By

When a man reaches 60, he feels that not much is left in this world for him. A sort of cultivated inertia sets in. He tries to disengage himself from all his bindings slowly. Either the organisation directs him to retire if he serves in a formal system or his offspring force him to move aside, be it in industry, business or agriculture. The feeling that one is aged is more an imposed perception than a reality. With modern medical advances, many live for another two to two-and-a-half decades beyond 60 easily. Some survive well beyond.

Should old age be viewed as a bane any longer? The answer should be a definite no. Truly it is only with the passage of time that one matures intellectually. Backed by experience, they still have more to offer even during the twilight years. But old age is definitely a different station in

one’s life. The attendant responsibilities of that age should be taken up and the mind needs to be tuned to that new stage.

If a senior citizen takes a trip down memory lane and recalls their halcyon days of youth and compares them to the present, undoubtedly a sort of relative deprivation strikes the mind. The person feels that the skills they acquired through rigorous work, which once benefited the system, have simply gone to waste or are being ignored. This is painful. If the system turns a blind eye to one’s acquired skills, it is quite natural that an individual feels let down. Robert Merton, a famous American sociologist, refers to the process of sidelining a worker due to the arrival of labour-reducing technology as “enforced obsolescence of skills.” We should realise that the dawn of a new era calls for a totally new breed of professionals and different skill sets.

Be that as it may, old-timers should focus on different priorities in life after a certain stage. Of course they are quite aware that a range of responsibilities and duties would descend on them the moment they leave office. Accepting this new phase of life calls for extreme adjustment. The seniors may or may not live in joint families. In case they live with their sons or daughters, the situation requires highly accommodative strategies for getting assimilated in families in a truly sociological sense. The linguistic style of the aged people with their vocabulary, phonetics, etc., may cause succeeding generations to react with amusement, which may alienate the elderly. Their offspring, due to an increased preoccupation with employment and education, do not spend time with them. The younger generation feels they do not have much in common with the people in their sunset years. The resultant spatial and social separation puts many elders in a state of irredeemable desperation and depression.

History is replete with examples that prove age is merely a number. Instances of individual achievements bear ample testimony to this. Keiko Fukuda, a Japanese American who died just a couple of months before she would have been a centenarian, was a judo instructor and black-belt holder. She conducted classes even at the ripe age of 98. Another classic case is that of Olga Kotelko, an athlete. The world will not forget soon this Canadian track star, who in her 90s cracked many records.

In the matter of setting records India is second to none. The sagacity and grit of 102-year-old Man Kaur had come to the limelight in World Masters Games in 2017, when she won gold medals. Of course not all nonagenarians and centenarians would be able to accomplish such a feat. Nevertheless the observation that people not just in their 60s but even those in 70s and 80s can be achievers is not just an impressionistic conclusion, as evident from shining examples of some Nobel awardees. Acts of balancing political equations across continents have been deftly handled by leaders 80-plus in age.

According to the 2011 census, there are nearly 104 million elderly people (aged 60 years and above) in India comprising 53 million women and 51 million men. A United Nations Population Fund report said the percentage of elderly people is expected to go up in India from 8 per cent in 2015 to 19 per cent in 2050. This means that one-fifth of India’s population will be aged by that time. The pensioners among them will have a fallback to meet fully or partly their money needs. But the plight of those outside this bracket will be pitiable. And some of the elderly in their retired years are left

without family and community support.

Even beyond 60 years of age a certain category of workers like cooks, tailors, hairstylists, washermen, craftsmen, artisans, smiths, weavers, cobblers, people adept in secretarial assistance, security guards (preferably during the daytime), teachers without pension benefits and nurses can be hired in places where their services are needed.

If appropriately engaged, the elder brains of able- minded people would prove a productive asset to the society at large, even as it gives them a sense of well deserved recognition.

R Kannan

Former Head of the Department of Sociology, Madurai Kamaraj University

Email: kannan.7954@gmail.com