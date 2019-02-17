West Indies: A tale of dramatic rise, tragic fall and glimpses of the glory days

Pradeep Magazine By

For those whose fond memories of the life they have lived belongs to the past, the West Indies team of the eighties is the best thing that ever happened to cricket. It was a team whose bustling energy, unimaginable levels of excellence, lethal fast bowling, acrobatic and nimble fielding skills and masterly batting displays remain unmatched. With its history of racial exploitation, having been subjugated and colonised by the English, the rise of the ‘slaves’ expressing their dominance through a game invented by their ‘masters’ adds an extra dimension to the story of the most loved team in the history of the game.

The West Indies was once the most feared, most respected and without doubt, the most dominant team the history of sport has ever seen. It had legends who are still remembered with awe, with no better a representative of its genius than Issac Vivian Richards. He symbolised, in his huge heavyweight boxer’s frame, a volcanic batting talent, that destroyed the best attacks around the world in a manner no one has been able to match, past or present. If to bowl to the likes of a Richards or Gordon Greenidge was a nightmare, to face the pace and swing of a Michael Holding was akin to being face to face with death. There was no team which even at home could last a full five days against this marauding bunch of exceptional athletes.

From the best to literal oblivion, the eclipse of West Indian cricket was as swift as its rise, though the game’s shortest format may have allowed them to breathe again. Why did a land, a collection of various nation islands which came together to form a cricket team, lose the very identity that sustained its pride, has been the subject of many discussions and research. At what point of time did cricket stop mattering to their lives and what else of significance caught their attention that dulled their skills is debatable. What for a cricket fan is an unmistakable tragedy, was the fall of the giants who lifted the spirits of the underdog and elicited admiration from their worst foes.

That is one reason why, whenever and whichever format they do well in once in a while, the whole world erupts in celebration and hopes for the return of the ‘invincibles’. The game’s shortest format, T20, has allowed them space to breathe but their diminished Test stature is what disappoints the ‘romantics’ the most. That the almost ‘no hopers’ demolished an English team in two Tests has lifted the spirits of fans who are hoping this is no fluke. A team with so much goodwill and a long tradition of great players — who have respected the spirit of the game — it has unending number of well-wishers across the globe which probably no other sporting team can match.

Cricket today, with its 24x7 presence and with three formats competing for attention, is no longer a game which can sustain attention on one team for too long. In present times, with so many distractions competing with each other, it is almost impossible for memory to savour any moment beyond the present. Legends and myths have greater longevity when people have enough time for themselves and there is sufficient gap between matches.

The nostalgic reverence our generation has for the West Indians of the past could also be a result of a past lived in unhurried leisure. It has allowed enough space for memory to grow and take deep roots in our consciousness. Our fondness for them is not a product of instant ‘revolution’.