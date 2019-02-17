Home Opinions

Unlocking potential of traditional medical knowledge

Compound in turmeric may treat colon cancer: study” read a headline in a prominent newspaper. This discovery might be great news if you use turmeric in your cooking every day.

Published: 17th February 2019 01:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2019 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

Compound in turmeric may treat colon cancer: study” read a headline in a prominent newspaper. This discovery might be great news if you use turmeric in your cooking every day. Indeed, such discoveries may not come as a surprise to those who have relied on these traditional remedies for their survival. Nevertheless, the observation raises some important questions. Why do alternative traditional remedies remain alternative, especially after people gain access to allopathic treatments? Why are traditional remedies not our first choice when faced with life-threatening diseases?

Your doctor qualified in Western medicine is unlikely to recommend a turmeric-based treatment for cancer because, for him (or her) any evidence of its effectiveness comes only from established systems; and the efficacy of a turmeric-based treatment for cancer has not been proven in people in clinical trials. Moreover, it is possible that turmeric powder may not be your best option and you might need turmeric tea or turmeric injection. Perhaps, it’s only turmeric grown in the Himalayas that can keep cancer away? In the lack of such information derived from research and trials lies one problem that keeps alternative medical systems alternative. The traditional remedies are often poorly characterized and lack quantitative data identifying important parameters such as the optimal dose (1 spoon once a day vs 3 spoons three times day) and means of administration (pill vs oil vs injection). 

A second, more important problem is the fact that traditional remedies are not subjected to blinded clinical trials that prove their efficacy. Holding traditional remedies to a lower standard of quality and requiring a lower burden of proof for their effectiveness poses two drawbacks. Firstly, patients may opt for potentially ineffective treatments and suffer adverse consequences, including premature death. Secondly, the lack of proof allows a sceptic to write off traditional remedies as “imaginary remedies”. In this context, a reasonable strategy to address the shortcomings associated with the development of traditional remedies would involve subjecting traditional treatments to modern research and development as well as approval processes used for allopathic treatments. 

A useful example of the scientific development of a traditional remedy is artemisinin, an anti-malarial drug developed in China that has saved millions of lives in the past few decades. Artemisinin started out as Qinghao, one of several thousand traditional Chinese herbal remedies for fever. Even after being identified as an anti-malarial drug, the application of Qinghao was limited by the fact that the ability of traditional recipes to kill the malarial parasite varied from 12 per cent to 40 per cent1. Scientists were left wondering if this variability was due to factors such as the geographic origin of the plant, season of harvest, plant parts used to make the extract and the method of extraction. It is at this juncture that the use of modern science ensured that artemisinin would become a blockbuster drug worthy of a Nobel prize. Modern chemistry was vital in optimizing the chemical extraction of artemisinin from the leaves and this compound showed 100 per cent efficacy as opposed to the 12-40 per cent efficacy of the traditional extract. Beyond helping us identify the active ingredient, developments such as x-ray crystallography helped us determine the chemical structure of the compound.

This helped chemists to develop variants of the original artemisinin that were even more effective and easier to administer. Then followed clinical trials that were vital in identifying the correct dosage, frequency and route of administration (pills versus injections) necessary to cure patients effectively. Thus, a herbal remedy that languished in rural China for hundreds of years was transformed into a vital drug that has saved several million lives around the world thanks to the wisdom of leveraging modern science for the advancement of traditional knowledge. 

The development of artemisinin is a good example to consider in any discussion of the future of traditional remedies in India. The best strategy to maximize the utility of these easily accessible traditional remedies would be to subject them to the modern systems of approval used for allopathic medicines. Such a strategy would serve four purposes.

Firstly, it would ensure that proven remedies that improve patients’ well-being are promoted and sub-optimal remedies are removed from routine use. Secondly, stringent clinical research is likely to improve the potency and efficacy of traditional remedies as it did in the case of artemisinin. Thirdly, the strategy may lead to the discovery of new therapeutic and medical procedures that may otherwise be lost to the world. Lastly, in the process of developing new standards for traditional treatments, we may also advance the effective but still imperfect standards used for regulating modern treatments. 

It seems unfortunate that many traditional remedies that are thought to be of significant benefit by local communities remain underutilized due to the lack of scientific development of these remedies. Subjecting traditional remedies to the development and approval processes used for allopathic treatments is a good strategy to validate traditional remedies and bring out their full potential. Such a constructive approach will help develop novel therapies, enhance technical expertise in India and help groom a new generation of scientific leaders in the field of medicine. It may seem late, but it’s never too late!

(1) Su, X.-Z.; Miller, L. H. The Discovery of Artemisinin and the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine. Sci. China. Life Sci.2015, 58, 1175–1179.

Sriram Vaidyanathan, Ph. D.

Postdoctoral scholar at Stanford 

University working on gene editing to treat cystic fibrosis

Stay up to date on all the latest Opinions news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Traditional medical knowledge Traditional medical treatment Traditional medicine advantage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
File Photo of Mumbai Local. | AFP
Cops save two passengers who slip off Mumbai local train
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 19- Pulwama terror attack: Fixing Pakistan once and for all
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
IAF's Vayu Shakti 2019 proves the firepower of armed forces's air arm 
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp