Does Team Sheila have enough to pull Delhi Congress out of rut?

With the Lok Sabha elections round the corner, newly-appointed Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit has got into poll mode with the constitution of several committees. Her party men said she holds meetings on a daily basis with leaders on how to deal with the dual threat posed by the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Aam Aadmi Party.

But despite the energy she has displayed after her “comeback,” party insiders are not sure if she can take the rigours of an election campaign owing to her advancing age, that too, in the searing heat of April-May when polls are scheduled to be held.

So far, Dikshit has mainly restricted herself to holding meetings at her residence or at the party office and is yet to hit the ground and the streets, meeting voters and the general

public at large.

But her return to the centre stage has meant that her confidantes and cronies have also made a comeback of sorts. Delhi Congress leaders such as Haroon Yousuf, Ramakant Goswami and Mateen Ahmed, who had been invisible when Ajay Maken was at the helm, were present all over during a ceremony recently to felicitate Dikshit. Many of her aides also find pride of place in the newly-constituted election committees.

It is said the main reason why a possible Congress-AAP alliance to take on the BJP came unstuck was because of Dikshit. She is said to have strongly opposed any tie-up with the ruling party in Delhi even though at the national level, there are moves afoot for an opposition alliance.

While Dikshit was not keen on any alliance with the AAP, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, it seems, was not averse to it as he views the BJP as the bigger rival. For Kejriwal, the defeat of the BJP both in Delhi as well as nationally is of prime importance as he feels that it is the saffron party that has impeded his functioning by means fair and foul.

For instance, the Delhi CM is convinced that it is the BJP that has played dirty as far as posting of IAS officers and other bureaucrats are concerned. He is also very wary of the CBI and the Delhi Police, both of which are controlled by the central government.

Given this scenario, Kejriwal is said to be keen on any alliance that will help defeat the BJP. So, his feeling of being let down by the Congress was quite apparent during a press conference last week when he was asked a question on the subject.

But having said that, the AAP is already in poll mode. They have declared four of the possible seven Lok

Sabha candidates in the capital and all of them are said to be in the midst of a mass contact programme.

The BJP, which currently holds all the seven seats, is unlikely to repeat its 2014 performance. With no Modi wave this time, the buzz in political circles is that all the seven MPs are seeking a change of seat, perhaps even outside Delhi.

Also, state BJP chief Manoj Tiwari has failed to fire up the party’s cadres and the voters even though he tried his best. When the AAP government completed four years on February 14, he had organised a function at his home to denounce the Delhi government. But reporters were surprised to find empty chairs as the public gave the programme a miss. Interesting days are ahead for political observers.

H Khogen Singh

Resident Editor, New Delhi

Email: khogensingh@newindianexpress.com