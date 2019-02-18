The long war on our agri knowledge

Rahul Goswami By

The Board of Commissioners for the Affairs of India, better known during the East India Company era as the Board of Control, enjoyed a life of some 75 years until 1858. The voluminous correspondence between this Board and the Court of Directors of the East India Company had much to do with the flow of goods and revenue, but it also contained chilling insights into the colonial mind.

Pored over painstakingly by Dharampal, that pitamaha of research on the British occupation of India, this correspondence is available to us thanks to the dedication of the Centre for Policy Studies in archiving it. A close reading of these exchanges reveals a mutilation of meaning and a perversion of terminology which, even two-and-a-quarter centuries later, is deeply disturbing.

“The power of combination among Panchayats for oppressive or illegal purposes... the dangerous exercise of that power... on the occasion of the disturbance at Benares in the year 1811. It is not fitting that any set of men should be left in the exercise of such a power, without giving to the community, the means of obtaining redress for its misallocation to purposes of extortion, oppression and injustice,” so warned a letter of the Company Court dated 22 September 1825.

Strong words, but the “extortion, oppression and injustice” was the refusal by the people of Benares to pay the newly levied house tax, while “community” had nothing to do with the community of people—with which we would ordinarily associate the term—but stands instead for the British state.

This example and many like it from this archive must be seen for what they are, the formulation and deployment of a dialect to govern, whose deeper meanings and import could not be readily grasped by those few members of an Indian populace who could follow the artifices of 18th century English, for its destructiveness was couched in terms that otherwise signified welfare and upliftment.

Such language was employed for two kinds of assaults: First, the weakening, with the aim of eventual destruction, of the one institution that had resisted all invasions and malign forces—the socio-cultural organisation of the grama as manifested in its panchayat, its land and water communes, its temples as the economic locus, and its labour and food shar-ing practices.

Whether as an outcome of the annexations of Dalhousie, the taxation zeal of Hastings, the permanent settlement of Cornwallis, the variations of ryotwari or the mahalwari systems of Bentinck, under the cover of ‘legal’ forms that were as unassailable in India as they seemed to be in Britain, the cooperative and fundamentally humane village republic was grotesquely transformed into a complex and whimsical system of feudal and semi-feudal rights and tenures, one of whose results (and aims) was to create private property in the land.

“All land belonged to some village or another, where it was cultivated or waste. The property is watered by a common stream. In the water, in the pasture, in the waste there is then always a community of interest. All disbursements for the repair of tanks, all labour for village work, of general utility, all contributions for religious ceremonies, all the pay and labour of the village artisans and officers are regulated by this community of interest,” the report of the Tanjore Commission, dated 22 February 1807, had observed, in defence of the system which was at the time regarded as being mostly unchanged from its early Vedic origins.

The second assault was on the systems of knowledge which had been maintained, enriched and transmitted because of the durability of the socio-cultural grama. They were inter-linked, the knowledges of crop and seed, forest and grazing lands, soil and water structures, the knowledges of the handicrafts and local arts, the knowledges of the medicinal repair of humans, cattle and domesticated animals, trees and orchards.

The severely weakened village polity which populated an India fighting for Independence from the 1910s to the 1940s should have been marvelled at for being extant at all. From the 12th century, through even the worst impositions during the reigns of the Tughlaqs, Khaljis, Lodhis, Deccani sultans, nawabs of Bengal and Aurangzeb, these knowledge systems survived. Then came, first under the Company and then the British crown, wars of annexation and the wars to enforce British paramountcy.

And moreover the famines. Between 1770 and 1900 occurred 22 famines within a period of 130 years of British rule in India (followed in the 20th century by the 1905 and the 1943 famines). Each of these was severe enough to extinguish the flow of transmission of our knowledge systems, and in our era we know well that such an interruption over two generations is one that few societies can recover from.

Yet India had in the 1950s seed and crop diversity enough to attract covetous foreign eyes (this time in the form of international agriculture research institutes) and an ayurvedic pharmacopoeia robust enough to give a foundation to its revival and popularity today. This is the gift of grama which we must protect.



Rahul Goswami

UNESCO expert on traditional knowledge systems

Email: makanaka@pobox.com