Time ripe for parking pricing to strengthen public transport system

Prof P K Sarkar By

India recorded over 230 million registered vehicles in 2016. The situation is such that nearly 40% of the roads in urban India are consumed by car parking. With lakhs of vehicles running on city roads and a lack of sufficient space, parking is increasingly becoming a serious problem in

our country.

In the National Capital Territory of Delhi, the total number of registered vehicles was as high as 10,093,470 in 2017 - the highest for any city in India.

Based on inputs from various agencies, the Environment Pollution Control Authority (EPCA) prepared brief recommendations such as development of a world-class public transport system with an immediate need to improve the public transport network, removal of unauthorised encroachments from parking spaces, stringent punishment for violation of land use, increase in parking fees, development of parking sites, generating funds for financing parking infrastructure, special study for improving parking in major congested areas, optimum space utilisation in cooperation with Resident Welfare Associations, modifications in building by-laws, unified metropolitan transport authority, and new strategies (including fiscal) for controlling the growth of vehicles.

Recently, the Delhi government drafted a strong parking policy in view of the parking problems that are making road rage a common occurrence. Of the 17 areas, one of them focuses on residential areas, highlighting that parking space should not be free along with the use of open space nearby residential areas.

“A household may be allowed to park not more than two/three cars on a public street during night time, after payment of parking charges. In case of more than 2 /3 cars, higher parking charges may be levied for night parking also as per prescribed policy. The charges for day time parking on residential public streets should be higher,” it stated.

The policy interventions are to be considered from the perspective of rationalisation of pricing with respect to parking charges in areas including residential areas, parking management on road sides, imposing enforcement strategies, increasing use of technology for efficient parking management among others.

The major issue of parking charges is the availability of land. Another issue is how to fix the pricing for parking. It is strongly felt that the parking charges should be determined in proportion to the price of land used. In fact, on- and off-street parking charges in Delhi as well as other cities are too low, which call for rationalisation based on the premise that the rates should reflect the cost of land occupied. The policy rightly calls for rationalising the approach by levying parking charges for residential areas depending on the value

of land. Multilevel parking should be incentivised as against surface parking through a price differentiation. The adoption of parking charges in residential area may help to curb the growth of car ownership. The implementation of parking pricing has led to a huge success in developed countries. If there is any objection from the public, it can be addressed with appropriate policies and strategies such as improved pricing systems, better user information, and targeted discounts for customers and people with disabilities.

The revenue generated though this parking pricing system, including from residential areas, can be immensely useful to strengthening the public transport system.

Singapore has overcome the problems through the implementation of Vehicle Quota System to limit the growth of vehicle population through Certificate of Entitlement, which is a prerequisite for purchasing vehicles. Now, the time has come to think seriously to arrive at a consensus for adoption of vehicle quota system in our country.