Home Opinions

Ancient Vishnu image in a historic village

Kattur, a village near Minjur, has a Vishnu temple wherein the deity is worshipped as Vaikunthavasa Perumal.

Published: 20th February 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2019 10:23 PM   |  A+A-

CHENNAI : Kattur, a village near Minjur, has a Vishnu temple wherein the deity is worshipped as Vaikunthavasa Perumal. There are unfortunately no inscriptions in this temple which could provide details about its antiquity, but there are many epigraphs in the Valishwara temple closeby which throw some light on the history of Kattur.

These inscriptions reveal that for over one thousand years, the name Kattur has continued unchanged. Incidentally, Kattur was earlier also called Rajendra-Chola-Nallur and was situated in the ancient territorial subdivision called Paiyur Kottam, which again was located in Jayankonda-Chola-Mandalam. An inscription of the 11th century AD recorded as having been found on a slab near the Veetrirunda Perumal temple in Kattur (which could be the Vaikunthavasa Perumal) is in Sanskrit and Tamil. It provides information about a trade guild that was famous in the Chola times called the Nanadesi.

A modern tall five-tier gopuram with many sculptures adorning it is on the south side and leads to the interior. Vaikunthavasa Perumal facing west in the central sanctum is seated in ardhapadmasana, with the left leg on the pedestal and right leg placed in front.

In the upper hands Perumal holds the Sankha and Chakra, while the lower right hand is in abhaya hasta (blessing devotees) and lower left hand is in ahvana hasta (calling worshippers). Flanking Vaikunthavasa Perumal are Goddesses Sridevi and Bhudevi. Perumal is enshrined under the Vaikuntha Vimanam. Although the temple has been much modernised, the main stone image is ancient.

In front of the principal sanctum are images of Goddess Lakshmi worshipped as Vaikunthavalli Thayar, and Andal. There is no separate sanctum for Lakshmi in this temple. Other deities in worship are stone and bronze images of Rama, Lakshmana, Sita and Hanuman and also an image of  Chakratthazhvar (Sudarsana, the personification of the discus of Vishnu) with Yoga Narasimha on the rear.

Stay up to date on all the latest Opinions news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pulwama Fallout? Pak national murdered in Jaipur jail, says senior cop
IPL 2019: TNIE Analysis of schedule for the first two weeks..
Gallery
Here is the list of Bollywood celebrities who have allegedly been caught in a sting operation for agreeing to promote the agenda of parties on social media platforms in exchange for money. (Photo | Agencies)
Sunny Leone to Sonu Sood: Check out the list of Bollywood stars caught in 'Operation Karaoke'
Devotees get ready to offer Pongala at Thampanoor in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS/BP Deepu)
Pongala begins brewing at Thiruvananthapuram's Attukal temple, devotees line city streets
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp