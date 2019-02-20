Free speech and the judicial system

Kaleeswaram Raj By

Politicians and administrators often resort to a convenient response to inconvenient questions, by saying that the topic referred to is sub judice (pending before the court) and therefore, they won’t be able to comment on it. Lorne Sossin and Valerie Crystal, two academics of York University, addressed such situations and asked, “Why should the existence of litigation excuse representatives of government from accounting for their and the government’s actions?” (A Comment on ‘No Comment’, 2013)

In modern times, the courts in very many democracies are no longer doing only their conventional functions. A clear shift from an adjudicatory job to an administrative role is visible in several jurisdictions. The situation in the US is illustrative of this. Jurist Ronald Dworkin said, “In England, for example, the issue whether minimum wage legislation is fair was a political issue, but in America it was a constitutional, that is, judicial issue as well.” (Taking Rights Seriously, Bloomsbury, 2013)

As in the US, in India too, almost all political affairs become legal or constitutional topics and resultantly, the Indian Supreme Court, described as the most powerful court in the world, due to its wide authority for judicial review, has become a formidable political power centre. Topics ranging from reservation to taxation, and from temple entry to prohibition are ultimately decided by the country’s top court.

A Bench of the Supreme Court consisting of Justices Arun Mishra and Naveen Sinha recently came down heavily on the conduct of certain lawyers criticising the judges and judiciary even as their cases await adjudication. The Bench also said that the “judiciary has to be protected from outside” and “some lawyers seem to be carrying a dagger to kill the judiciary”. The court is inclined to examine the law on the subject.

The exasperation has its own justification. The assertions by Lord Hardwicke in Roach v. Garvan (1742) that “nothing is more incumbent upon courts of justice than to preserve their proceedings from being misrepresented” has an institutional rationale.But preservation of procedural integrity cannot take a dictatorial form so as to gag the ‘argumentative Indians’ including lawyers talking politics or law. The quality of deliberations on judicial selection, Aadhaar, adultery, transgender rights, etc. that happened in the responsible media was in no way inferior to the level of discourse that occurred in the court. Many a judgment of the Supreme Court on constitutional issues profusely quoted from the pieces that the media carried even during the course of litigation.

The ‘public discussion’ is therefore a political duty, as famously put by Justice Brandeis. We have, in India, a flawed system for appointment of judges, which even the apex court has acknowledged in its judgment on National Judicial Appointments Commission (2015). Robert H Bork, a famous Appeals Court judge from the US, put the issue in perspective, “Anyone who wants a decent, democratic government ought to be concerned about judges who misbehave, or exceed their authority or issue unjust decisions”. (Foreword to the book by Max Boot, Out of Order, Basic Books, 1998)

The point, however, is not that anything is justified in the name of free speech. Sub judice may be a principle still relevant when it acts as a device to protect the rights of an individual or an accused. Media trial is a menace that needs correctional measures by way of appropriate self regulations. The Supreme Court in the Sahara case (2012) and a full Bench of the Kerala High Court in Sudin’s case (2014) laid down the same principle. Journalists and lawyers need to act conscientiously while the matter involves a possibility to harm others.

As in the UK, the rule of sub judice in India is substantially codified in the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971. It however spares fair and accurate reporting of court proceedings and fair criticism of the judgment from the clutches of the law. Whether a particular “attack” on a court or a judge is offensive would therefore call for a legal scrutiny on a case-to-case basis, by referring to the existing laws. When there are enactments governing the field and providing for punishment, a judicial legislation is impermissible, as held by the apex court in the Supreme Court Women Lawyers’ Association case (2016). A general gag order by the court, which would amount to pre-censorship, can be antithetical to the tenets of deliberative democracy. In a digital world of social media where each individual becomes a mobile republic, how far the courts can control expressions is another question.

By virtue of Article 19 (2) of the Constitution, reasonable restrictions could be imposed only by a ‘law’ made by the state, for certain specified purposes which include the laws “in relation to contempt of court”, “incitement to an offence”, etc. The country has such laws in abundance. Restraint by the judiciary in controversial matters alone would meet the requirements of a liberal polity. As justice La Forest of the Supreme Court of Canada put it, “the ability of a jury to disabuse itself of information that it is not entitled to consider” is a great judicial virtue.

Kaleeswaram Raj

Lawyer practising in the Supreme Court

Email: kaleeswaramraj@gmail.com