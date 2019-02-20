Home Opinions

The art of letting go and having fun

A few weeks ago I attended my older son’s Parent Teacher Meeting.

Published: 20th February 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2019 10:23 PM   |  A+A-

CHENNAI : A few weeks ago I attended my older son’s Parent Teacher Meeting. Many of the conversations centred around finding ways to help my son be more organised. One teacher suggested we divide certain responsibilities between ourselves.Teacher: ‘Your husband might want to take on the more fun and light tasks, while you handle more managerial matters and help organise things.’

Managerial? Organise things? Why me?  Do I look like I don’t know how to be fun? A nun, a horse and a penguin walk in to a bar… ok. I don’t know any jokes, but I can be fun. I can be light!I’m terrible at scheduling things (If that teacher knew that I was writing this column with just about an hour before the deadline, she wouldn’t think that would she?) but clearly I look like the more boring parent.  I have only myself to blame. I have spent the better part of the last decade trying to shove learning, character building and other deep things into activities that should really just be silly fun. 

‘Ooooh! Shall we bake cupcakes? Who knows how many quarter cups make a half cup?’
‘Guys! Let’s play I spy! I spy something beginning with D! It’s a dodecahedron, a polygon with…’  
I have set myself up for this by over-managing my children. They do not see me as a fun person anymore, if at all they ever did. Even the dog has realised that I am the go-to person for food, walks and deworming. But give the traitor a ball and he will go straight to my husband. If I try and play fetch with Woody, he will cock his head to one side as though saying ‘Lady! What are you doing? You don’t know how to do this.’ 

Unfortunately, I see that this is a corner many mothers paint themselves into. We want everything to be perfect, or as close to perfection as possible. We are so driven in our pursuit of clean teeth, neat homework, tidy rooms, balanced meals and good bedtime schedules that we forget to just let go sometimes. 

We lose sight of the fact that being with our children can be fun. That they can be funny, wise and silly and ingenious. But we get so caught up in the shoulds and musts of raising accomplished, well-adjusted children with clean ears that we don’t see it. ‘I used to be a fun person’ is something I tell my husband and children. And I think I still am a fun person, but only when I’m with my friends. Is it because I don’t have the weight of being the responsible one when I’m with them?

I realise how sad that is. That my children might never get to meet the real me. The one who likes to eat too much ice cream and sing film songs off-key.So when my son was looking for his father the other day to throw ball to him, I volunteered. He cocked his head to one side, like the dog did, but then decided to give me a chance.I’m glad he did. (We broke a lamp in the living room by the way. Clearly, some actual skill is required for this role too.)

Stay up to date on all the latest Opinions news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pulwama Fallout? Pak national murdered in Jaipur jail, says senior cop
IPL 2019: TNIE Analysis of schedule for the first two weeks..
Gallery
Here is the list of Bollywood celebrities who have allegedly been caught in a sting operation for agreeing to promote the agenda of parties on social media platforms in exchange for money. (Photo | Agencies)
Sunny Leone to Sonu Sood: Check out the list of Bollywood stars caught in 'Operation Karaoke'
Devotees get ready to offer Pongala at Thampanoor in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS/BP Deepu)
Pongala begins brewing at Thiruvananthapuram's Attukal temple, devotees line city streets
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp