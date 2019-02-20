The art of letting go and having fun

menaka raman By

CHENNAI : A few weeks ago I attended my older son’s Parent Teacher Meeting. Many of the conversations centred around finding ways to help my son be more organised. One teacher suggested we divide certain responsibilities between ourselves.Teacher: ‘Your husband might want to take on the more fun and light tasks, while you handle more managerial matters and help organise things.’

Managerial? Organise things? Why me? Do I look like I don’t know how to be fun? A nun, a horse and a penguin walk in to a bar… ok. I don’t know any jokes, but I can be fun. I can be light!I’m terrible at scheduling things (If that teacher knew that I was writing this column with just about an hour before the deadline, she wouldn’t think that would she?) but clearly I look like the more boring parent. I have only myself to blame. I have spent the better part of the last decade trying to shove learning, character building and other deep things into activities that should really just be silly fun.

‘Ooooh! Shall we bake cupcakes? Who knows how many quarter cups make a half cup?’

‘Guys! Let’s play I spy! I spy something beginning with D! It’s a dodecahedron, a polygon with…’

I have set myself up for this by over-managing my children. They do not see me as a fun person anymore, if at all they ever did. Even the dog has realised that I am the go-to person for food, walks and deworming. But give the traitor a ball and he will go straight to my husband. If I try and play fetch with Woody, he will cock his head to one side as though saying ‘Lady! What are you doing? You don’t know how to do this.’

Unfortunately, I see that this is a corner many mothers paint themselves into. We want everything to be perfect, or as close to perfection as possible. We are so driven in our pursuit of clean teeth, neat homework, tidy rooms, balanced meals and good bedtime schedules that we forget to just let go sometimes.

We lose sight of the fact that being with our children can be fun. That they can be funny, wise and silly and ingenious. But we get so caught up in the shoulds and musts of raising accomplished, well-adjusted children with clean ears that we don’t see it. ‘I used to be a fun person’ is something I tell my husband and children. And I think I still am a fun person, but only when I’m with my friends. Is it because I don’t have the weight of being the responsible one when I’m with them?

I realise how sad that is. That my children might never get to meet the real me. The one who likes to eat too much ice cream and sing film songs off-key.So when my son was looking for his father the other day to throw ball to him, I volunteered. He cocked his head to one side, like the dog did, but then decided to give me a chance.I’m glad he did. (We broke a lamp in the living room by the way. Clearly, some actual skill is required for this role too.)