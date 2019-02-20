To ‘trick’ or treat is a choice

saumya R chawla By

CHENNAI : In what seems to be a complete waste of the scientific method, a recent study conducted by a popular website concluded that over 60 per cent of men believe that women wear makeup to “trick” them into thinking they are more attractive. They then proceeded to use the term “false advertising”. I’ll pause here for a collective eye-roll. And we’re done. Good? Great, now moving on.

Makeup shaming is such a twisted gyre of double-standard rubbish. Women are either chastised for “trying too hard” and wearing “too much” makeup, or are harangued for “not trying enough” and in general offending the world with our bare faces. Society, I’ve noticed, loves to reinforce the idea that “they’d rather women chose not to wear makeup”, among other mouthy opinions about how our faces, hair and body should look.

Maybe my makeup looks obvious, but that is the whole point. It is because I am in charge of my appearance, and I enjoy it; not because I’m tricking you into thinking that I was born with candy pink lips and gold shimmering eyelids. It’s not false advertising, much like it isn’t my fault that you’re a halfwit. It’s makeup — I am not Edward Cullen. Jokes about “trust issues” and “taking a woman swimming on a first date” have been doing the rounds for years now and it’s a tired notion.

If the fact that a woman looks different without makeup brings trust issues out in you, then I strongly suggest you seek therapy because the only issue in question is you. Next time you wonder why I take so long to get ready, consider this: I need to factor in the time it takes to mentally shoo away the galling, judgmental chatter about how my face should appear — after which I decide on a look which makes me feel most at home.

This is for the contentiously vocal men who offer alternative options for how I should wear my face to not inspire more chagrin: I don’t care. I don’t exist to be pretty and ornamental for you. I also don’t own three ABH eyeshadow palettes to impress, or trick a man who can’t tell the difference between Dusty Rose and Mulberry. In the immortal words of Ariana Grande: thank you, next.

Honestly, thank you, Thomas Doyle from Reddit, for the life-changing advice on how we should “do yoga instead of highlighter to make our face shine.” Take this as a sign to start worrying about other things, apart from what women put on their faces because it truly has nothing to do with you. Also, maybe it’s time to rethink your facial hair and clogged pores, before you come at me for my mink eyelashes, or the lack of them.