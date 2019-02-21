Coconut oil boosts brain functioning

Divya PurushoTham By

Coconut oil was one of those ingredients which was once considered the ‘villain’. The same ingredient, later came into limelight as the most preferred oil with an array of health benefits, adding it to the ‘superfood’ category.

Coconut oil is one of the richest sources of saturated fats. Intake of saturated fats was a cause for concern, as it was believed to increase cardiovascular disease risk. However, the saturated fats in coconut oil, doesn’t induce bad effects as the fatty acids are in the form of medium chain triglyceride (MCT). Therefore, they do not need the complex digestive and absorptive processes that the other forms of fats require. They directly enter the circulation and are utilised for energy production. Therefore, coconut oil provides instant energy and has also been proven to not cause dyslipidemia (abnormal blood cholesterol levels). In fact, coconut oil has been proven to increase the good cholesterol (HDL) in the blood.

When these fats are oxidized for energy, ketone bodies are produced. These ketones are the preferred source of fuel for the brain. Also, ketones help decrease appetite and will make you feel satiated. Therefore, it helps with quantity control in your diet.

Apart from general benefits, coconut oil also is useful for therapeutic purposes. People with epilepsy can add coconut oil as part of their ketogenic diet. This helps decrease the severity and frequency of seizures. Coconut oil has also been found to boost brain function and can be used as an adjuvant for treatment of Alzheimer’s. And for children recovering from malnutrition, coconut oil is the perfect adjuvant to make the food’s calorie dense to aid weight gain. This oil can be used to improve skin, hair and oral health. The lauric acid in coconut oil kills harmful pathogens in the body and therefore can be used for its infection preventing properties.

Coconut oil boosts fat burning. Clinical trials have proved how coconut oil has the capacity to facilitate abdominal fat loss, which is a risk factor for metabolic syndrome. Further, it is interesting to note, how in places where coconuts and coconut oils are used as a native staple, people thrived for multiple generations. (Eg. Kitavans, Tokelauans and India’s Malayali population).

Along with all the above mentioned advantages, coconut oil also has a high smoking point which makes it suitable for high temperature cooking, and is one of the best oils for daily use. As with any other food item, moderation is the key. Combine coconut oil with a structured, well-planned diet and reap its health benefits.