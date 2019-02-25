Rhetoric in must-win poll battle gets toxic, could spiral out of control

T Kalyan Chakravarthi By

These are desperate times for politicians in Andhra Pradesh. Even TDP national president and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is no exception. His regular bombast against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his high-profile Delhi yatras notwithstanding, the leader with 40 years of ‘industry experience’ is on the edge, bending over backwards to be in the good books of all. For him to be a kingmaker in Delhi, he needs the endorsement of the real kingmakers back home. His bête noire and challenger, YSR Congress president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, too, appears desperate. Another five years in the opposition could mar his dream of wearing the crown forever.

Between the two, the rivalry has turned intensely personal. Naidu calls Jagan a criminal and disapproves of anyone even meeting him – the latest to be cautioned is actor Nagarjuna, reportedly a good friend of YSR junior. Jagan has gone a step further, branding the TDP leaders ‘demons’. The toxic rhetoric is already leading to clashes between the two sides. Sporadic for now, but the potential for it to spiral into something larger and nasty is there for all to see.

The competition is not limited to calling names or flexing muscles. It is indeed cut-throat in seeking to sway the people. Jagan, who has completed his statewide padayatra covering over 3,600 km, has come up with Navaratnas — nine gems of promises. Among them are Rythu Bharosa, a `12,500 per year income support scheme for farmers, fee reimbursement for students in addition to an allowance of `20,000 per year, a comprehensive health insurance for all, ban on alcohol, `75,000 income support to women from the SC/ST and minority communities, and hiked pensions. In a bid to woo the numerically strong backward classes, who have been the mainstay of the TDP for years, Jagan has vowed to make an annual budgetary allocation of `15,000 crore for their welfare – `5,000 crore more than the TDP. His poll promises coupled with anti-incumbency have driven the TDP to outdo him. The result: in the last couple of months, Naidu too has gone on a sop spree.

Among his announcements are Annadata Sukhibhava, a `15,000 annual income support scheme for farmers owning below five acres. It is inclusive of the Centre’s `6,000 per family. So as not to leave out those owning more than five acres, he has announced `10,000 for them. As a second thought, he also included tenant farmers in the scheme. Naidu has also hiked pensions for the old, widows and the disabled, and while he was at it, doled out financial assistance of `10,000 to each member of the women’s self-help groups under a new scheme christened Pasupu Kumkuma.

While the Opposition can always get away with it, it is unethical for a ruling dispensation to dole out freebies in the last days of its tenure. But if Prime Minister Narendra Modi can, why can’t Naidu, question TDP leaders. Also, neither the TDP nor the YSRC seem bothered about the state’s finances. Reeling under a debt burden of over `2.25 lakh crore, Andhra can ill-afford all these schemes. Forget creation of assets, with not much scope for increasing revenue, whoever forms the government after polls will have no option but to go on a borrowing spree, not only to implement these promises but also finance the elephant in the room – the capital city Amaravati – effectively pushing the state into a debt trap.

Then there is the game of exploiting the caste faultlines. The recent death of a farmer, transfers of police officials, and a video purportedly showing a TDP legislator abusing Dalits – have all stirred up a hornet’s nest. Add to this mix the recent noises made by a BC leader and a minister in the KCR cabinet from the neighbouring Telangana. He has come calling twice, decrying the alleged injustice being meted out to the BCs by the Naidu government. Perhaps, it’s the return gift promised by the Telangana chief minister to Naidu. Politicians may justify their moves terming them electoral tactics but in reality, they are playing with fire.

