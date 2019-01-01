Rajiv, Modi and Muslim women

A Surya Prakash By

Even though the Lok Sabha passed The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights of Marriage) Bill, 2018 last week, the political slugfest over it is likely to continue with the opposition parties threatening to gang up and stall the legislation that seeks to address a critical issue of gender disparity among Muslims—the right of Muslim men to divorce their wives on a whim, despite a clear verdict from the Supreme Court against such a practice.

When the apex court delivered its judgment in Shayara Bano vs Union of India in August 2017, it set aside the practice of talaq-e-biddat (three pronouncements of talaq at one and the same time), used by some Muslim men to divorce their wives. This practice had been challenged before the Supreme Court on the grounds that it was discriminatory and against the dignity of women.

While disposing of this case, the court, in its 3-2 judgment, made certain observations fundamental to this issue. It said the law that governed Muslims in matters such as marriage, divorce, inheritance, etc., was The Muslim Personal Law (Shariat) Application Act, 1937. The court relied on an important judgment delivered by it in 2002 which touched upon the matters at hand, namely Shamim Ara vs State of UP. The court had noted: “….The correct law of talaq as ordained by the Holy Quran is that talaq must be for a reasonable cause and be preceded by attempts at reconciliation between the husband and the wife by two arbiters—one of them from the wife’s family and the other from the husband’s; if the attempts fail, talaq may be effected.”

The SC’s judgment in the recent case gave a fillip to the Centre’s desire to fill the gap in regard to legislation in this area of law. A legislative measure also became imperative when the government found that despite the SC’s judgment, cases of triple talaq were still being reported from various parts of the country. This compelled the government to bring in an ordinance and to later come up with a Bill to replace the ordinance. Although the Lok Sabha has passed the Bill with the huge support of MPs, parties opposed to the BJP are unwilling to bite the bullet.

Sadly, parties that nurture the Muslim vote bank have generally blocked progressive laws vis-a-vis the Muslims. These parties believe any initiative seeking to align Muslim Personal Law to the grand constitutional scheme will be rejected by the Muslims and will cost them at the hustings. This has been the narrative since the days of Jawaharlal Nehru. The Congress has been at the forefront of this approach, leading to terrible imbalance in the enforcement of constitutional and legal provisions across the land and across communities.

The current legislative effort by the Modi government to restore the constitutional rights of Muslim women comes in the wake of some telling observations of the SC in the Shayara Bano Case. Given that it is instant and irrevocable, Justices R F Nariman and U U Lalit said it is “obvious that any attempt at reconciliation between the husband and wife by two arbiters from their families, which is essential to save the marital tie, cannot ever take place.”

So, this “form of talaq is manifestly arbitrary in the sense that the marital tie can be broken capriciously and whimsically by a Muslim man without any attempt at reconciliation so as to save it. This form of talaq must be held to be violative of the fundamental right contained under Article 14 of the Constitution.” The judges also held Section 2 of the 1937 Act to be void. They said it must be struck down as being void to the extent that it recognises and enforces triple talaq.

This is where we get to see the distinct approach of the Rajiv Gandhi government in the 1980s and the Modi government now to significant judgments of the SC. In the 1980s, when the apex court held that a divorced Muslim woman was entitled to maintenance from her husband, despite a massive majority of over 410 MPs in the Lok Sabha, the then PM Rajiv lost the historic opportunity to stamp out pseudo-secularism, practiced by his party since Nehru’s days.

He succumbed to pressure from Muslim clerics and brought in a legislation to undo the SC’s verdict. This single decision of the Congress has wrought havoc on the secular, democratic traditions of the country, and electoral data shows the party has never recovered from it. The Shah Bano case also compelled the people to turn towards the BJP, in the hope that this party would usher in genuine secularism as ordained by the Constitution. The difference between the two parties is now well established with the Modi government, unlike the Rajiv government, taking legislative measures to enforce the SC’s judgment on triple talaq.

Whatever the fate of this Bill in the Rajya Sabha in the coming week, all political parties, and especially the Congress, will be tested. The Congress, despite its recent successes in Assembly elections, is still seen as a party reluctant to enforce the constitutional scheme across communities. Many other parties too are toeing this line, hoping to get minority votes in 2019.

And in order to achieve this, they have no qualms in displaying contempt for the SC as well. This approach has contributed significantly to the rise of the BJP. If the party remains the sole opponent of pseudo-secularism, it will have the field entirely to itself. Its opponents will emerge as a mahagathbandhan of pseudo-secularism, which the people have begun to abhor.