Dealing with the impetuous Donald Trump

Changes in international power equations down the past millennium were traced by former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger in his 2014 book, World Order. Analysing the fluctuating fortunes of nations in the nineteenth century, he wrote, “Austria learned too late that in international affairs a reputation for reliability is a more important asset than demonstrations of tactical cleverness.”

Ironically, US President Donald Trump had called Kissinger for advice at the start of his presidency when selecting his cabinet; were Kissinger to be called again now, after the announcement of the US withdrawal from Syria, a drawdown from Afghanistan and the tremors after Secretary of Defense James Mattis’s resignation, he would perhaps repeat the same to Trump—and add another line from the same book, “... history punishes strategic frivolity, sooner or later.”

Trump’s impetuous decisions have deep significance for the world at large. An article in The Washington Post was headlined, “It’s official: We lost the Cold War.” The New York Times had an opinion piece with the title, “With the Generals gone, Trump’s ‘America First’ could fully emerge.” A Russian columnist gleefully opined, “Trump is God’s gift that keeps on giving.” This strategic frivolity is cause for concern for India’s dalliance with the US.

The reality of Trump accusing steadfast NATO partners of freeloading (to put it bluntly) on America’s money and doubting why the US should be having decades‑long military relationships with Japan and South Korea strikes at the foundation of existing power equations. South Block mandarins in Delhi need to have a relook at the Indo-US relationship prism.

Let’s face facts. Trump’s public utterances have been more anti-Pakistan than pro‑India and he has yo-yoed vis-a-vis China; however, a shift in stance could just be a tweet away. Pakistan has cast its lot firmly with China, the dangers of CPEC notwithstanding. Now, with the partial withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan, which could be due to some back-door diplomacy with the Taliban and Pakistan, Islamabad’s bargaining clout in the Afghan quagmire is greatly enhanced. In 1989, after the Russian withdrawal from Kabul, the Najeebullah government didn’t last long before the Taliban rolled in with Pakistani help.

The offshoot was the rechannelling of unemployed mujahideen to Kashmir and the start of terrorism in the Valley. With the Taliban controlling almost 50 per cent of Afghanistan and Pakistan supporting them, the Ghani government is on shaky ground; the return of a pro-Pakistani (anti-India) dispensation and greater Chinese engagement there is a possibility. With the US presidential elections just two years away, would Pakistani PM Imran Khan suddenly become a good boy for Trump to enable a full US withdrawal from Afghanistan? Such a volte-face is not in the realm of fantasy and the large Indian economic and political investment in Afghanistan would then be threatened. In this scenario, what are the alternatives for New Delhi?

For starters, an acceptance of Chanakya’s timeless quip many millennia ago that “... there is no friendship without self-interest, that’s the bitter truth”. From this flow three major deductions. First, our engagement with the US has to factor in the unreliability factor of its foreign policy establishment. Recently declassified papers show that the US turned a blind eye in 1984 to Pakistan’s nuclear programme for their help in Afghanistan, only to be thrown out as the fly in the proverbial teacup after they lost interest after the Soviet withdrawal; are NATO partners going to get the same treatment now under the rubric of ‘America First?’ Second, since the US is trying to counter Russia and China (designated as revisionist powers in the 2018 US National Defense Strategy), India should not fall into the trap of becoming an American proxy in its efforts. We have to navigate a narrow path due to our dependence on both sides of the power divide for major military, social and economic progress.

This leads us to the third imperative, which has more to do with how we function as a polity in the fast-changing security environment. It is an acceptance by the political class that there is something called ‘national interest’ and if ever there was a time to come together for India’s sake, it is now. The Rafales, Agustas and loan waivers will come and go but if the rising aspirations of the youth of India have to fructify, and India is to find its rightful place in the comity of nations, then statesmanship must bridge the political divide for coherence and continuity in our foreign and defence policies,

An upheaval in global power politics is a certainty and, in national interest, bipartisan support is needed to build national power that would serve as a deterrent to inimical moves of adversaries; tom-toming it after a conflict situation develops will be too late as it will divert scarce economic resources away from nation building. India still has some distance to go from achieving a power status (we must be truthful to ourselves) and as the Athenian historian Thucydides wrote in 5th century BCE, “right, as the world goes, is only in question between equals in power, while the strong do what they can and the weak suffer what they must.” Our political leadership has its choices cut out.

Retired Air Vice Marshal and Additional Director General, Centre for Air Power Studies, New Delhi

