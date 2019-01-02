Home Opinions

Karna receives an indecent proposal

Even after baring his true form in the Hastinapura assembly, Krishna is unable to awe Duryodhana into deciding against  war with his cousins.

Even after baring his true form in the Hastinapura assembly, Krishna is unable to awe Duryodhana into deciding against  war with his cousins. Eventually, after a dialogue with Kunti, he decides to leave. 
Before setting off, Krishna invites Karna to his chariot for a private conversation. One can understand the apprehension that this gesture causes to the Kauravas.

The curious Dhritarashtra asks Sanjaya — the omniscient narrator readily available to the king — to narrate what had transpired between the two.

According to Sanjaya, Krishna’s conversation with Karna was to reveal that the king of Anga is, in fact, the eldest of the Pandavas. Krishna tries to convince Karna into changing sides, saying that the five Pandavas, upon learning of the truth, shall accept Karna’s primogeniture. Karna will be king, and will receive all the due respect from his younger brothers, Krishna confirms. Not only this, Krishna declares that Draupadi will also have intercourse with him.

The bit about Draupadi accepting Karna as her sixth husband should not surprise us, for throughout the epic, the deplorable treatment of women as chattel, as items that can be wagered, offered in treaties, transferred, et cetera, is rather common.

Krishna asks Karna to at once allow himself to be consecrated by the brahmins and promises that such a transfer of power will be acceptable not just to his brothers but to the kings of Panchala and Chedi as well.
The point to be noted here is that, in the impending war between Kauravas and Pandavas, a significant amount of Duryodhana’s confidence derives from Karna’s skills as a warrior, and the plausibility of him overpowering Arjuna in a decisive battle.

If Karna were to side with the Pandavas, the outcome of the war would be decided in advance. There was also the possibility that Duryodhana, shorn of his best warrior, betrayed by the one he regards as his best friend, would decide against the war. The third possibility, likely to be a less probable one in Krishna’s estimation, was that Duryodhana, too, would accept Karna’s claim to the throne and the conflict would die by itself. 

Karna’s, of course, refuses to side with his brothers. He rightfully regards himself as the undesired son of Kunti and sees the suta family that raised him as his true one. Moreover, the grant of the Anga suzerainty from Duryodhana, despite him being perceived of lower birth, has tied Karna ineluctably to the Kaurava prince.

Karna says that even if he were to receive the unified kingdom, he would transfer it to Duryodhana.
Karna then rhetorises about the war and the oncoming defeat of the Kauravas. He talks of his own death by Arjuna’s hands, of Duryodhana’s by Bhima’s hands, and so on. He also calls Yudhisthira the king and equals the war to a coronation sacrifice being made by Duryodhana. This fatal interpretation must have convinced Krishna that, even though the offer stands rejected, Karna has, nevertheless, softened, and is unlikely to cause any harm to his blood brothers.

