An ancient educational centre in tribhuvanai

Varadaraja Perumal temple, Tribhuvanai/Photos: Chithra Madhavan

CHENNAI : Tribhuvanai a small village near Puducherry was once was known in the Chola times as Tribhuvana Mahadevi Chaturvedimangalam after the queen of Parantaka Chola I (10th century AD). A Vishnu temple, originally called Sentangi Vinnagar and now known as the Varadaraja Perumal temple is located here. Its antiquity dates back to the reign of Parantaka Chola I as indicated by the contents of an inscription in this temple. The original name of the deity in this temple was Naduvil Sri Viranarayana Vinnagar Azhvar. The main image, in a seated posture, is worshipped as Totadrinatha Perumal.

He holds the sankha and chakra in the upper hands with the right lower hand in abhaya hasta (offering protection to devotees) and left lower hand in chin mudra (attitude of teaching). He is flanked by Goddesses Sridevi and Bhudevi. The processional image is worshipped as Varadaraja Perumal.

On the outer walls of the main sanctum are miniature sculptures of episodes from the Srimad Ramayanam and the Bhagavata Puranam. There are many Chola inscriptions on the walls of this temple and the most important one refers to an educational institution which functioned in the premises. It belongs to the reign of Rajadhiraja Chola I (1018-1054 AD) and mentions that this great centre of learning had 260 students and 12 teachers.

The subjects taught here were the Rig Veda, Yajur Veda, Chhandgogasama, Talavakara Sama, Apurva, Vajasaneya, Bodhayaniya, Satyashadhasutra, Vedanta, Vyakarana, Rupavatara, Sri Bharata (Mahabharata), Ramayana, Manu-Sastra and Vaikhanasa Sastra. The number of teachers and students for each subject is mentioned. The important Tamil work called the Tiruvaymozhi was recited here.

