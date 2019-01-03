Here’s what parents can pin their plans on

menaka raman By

Happy New Year folks! Have a wonderful 2019!

Well, after my deeply insightful look at the non-newsworthy events of 2018 that made headlines, I felt it was my duty to inform you of what’s in store for parents in 2019. Come on! You didn’t think that you’d get a year off did you? Modern parenting is relentless after all! The New York Times says so. Anyhow, every December, Pinterest puts together the top trends for the year to come across a range of topics. Don’t scoff. Some of them are things you would NEVER have thought of if Social Media didn’t tell you.

Hobbies for e.g.: Do something you love! I mean what a totally radical idea that is. I was planning to take on something I totally hate and that would make me miserable. Men’s Style: Wear scarves to keep you warm and stylish. Shut up! What? I would not have thought of that in a million years.

Anyway, parents, it’s time to put that umbilical chord charm bracelet away and start cultivating these amazing trends to be a woke parent. (Note to Self: New year resolution: Find out meaning of woke.)

Vital Stats Wall Decor

Who doesn’t want to remember every inch and pound of human life they had cut out of them or that took 14 hours to push out through a hole the size of a piggy bank slot? Wall art that proudly states your baby’s name, weight and height at birth is what ALL the cool parents are going to be framing. Time to junk that tacky art print, peeps.

Alexa, read me Goodnight Moon again

Sick and tired of reading the same book on loop at bedtime? Feel like you might scream if you have to read Dr Seuss, AGAIN? Alexa, read to baby.

Rock a bye baby

Who wants a responsive, self-rocking, white noise making baby bassinet? I mean at a $1000 it’s a steal, because you can’t put a price on a good night’s sleep, can you? Sure, you could just get a pair of noise cancelling headphones for way less but come on, doesn’t a SNOO make you seem like a better parent?

Rustic Rooms Go on

Be adventurous and bring some of the wild into your babies’ nursery. An artfully arranged vase of twigs. A potty seat fashioned out of a tree stump juxtaposed with that soft carpet made from dust bunnies. Baby’s nursery will be #hashtagready. Tiny house beds, enchanted forest parties and geometry inspired kid’s rooms are just some of the other fabulous things you should want, have and humbly brag about over the next twelve months. #HappyNewYear