Identifying your ‘Target Group’

RAJEEV TAMHANKAR By

Firstly, wish you all a very happy and prosperous new year. Since this is the first article of this year for our Start-up Guide column, let’s start with one of the fundamental topics — identifying TG. This might sound like a simple objective but is actually a really difficult one.

Targeting the wrong TG might cause you to waste lot of money, resources and efforts. When it comes to launching their product, a lot of entrepreneurs often fall in the trap of targeting the entire mass. This gets them defocused and results in lower conversion (=units sold/ traffic). Your primary TG should always be the one that is the most susceptible to buying it and is easy to find.

For instance, in our case of one of our products — say a teenage detective comic, ideally anyone can buy and read it, but the primary TG is a 10-14 year-old kid because he is the closest who can connect with the character and would have aspirations and targets as the detective. So what should they do to ensure a better conversion. Here is a little table for the entrepreneurs belonging to different types of start-ups: Hope this will solve most of your primary TG queries. For the unresolved ones, feel free to write to me on Rajeev@TBSPlanet.com