Sustainable growth: does it make sense?

Tilak K Doshi By

India, the Land of the Buddha, was surely among the first civilisations to give rise to a philosophy that took “sustainability” seriously. In “Buddhist economics”, a term coined by E F Schumacher in 1955, the classical economic problem is stood on its head as it were: instead of insatiable human appetites and finite natural resources, Buddhist economics saw an ethical civilisation that lived “simply” and well within the bounties of mother nature.

Yet it does not take much awareness to realise that “ethical” societies do not exist, and never have. India could not realistically aim for a confederation of villages which spun home-grown cotton and lived “simply”. In a Hobbesian world of competing nation states, citizens look forward to the fruits of modern science and ever-improving material standards of living. And for all the Malthusian moans of resources running out and exploding populations, the world today has more coal, oil and gas than it knows what to do with. Falling fertility trends have led countries such as China to fear its population becoming old before becoming rich.

Yet, in the topsy-turvy world of social justice warriors, “sustainable development” has become mom’s apple pie and the central organising principle of all things environmental. Companies are all for it. Sustainability occupies pride of place in public policy and social discourse across agencies, governments and societies.

In the private sector, most companies extol their commitment to sustainability in advertisements, annual reports, CEO speeches and PR communications. These serve to promote a favourable corporate image, burnish credentials in corporate social responsibility (CSR) and, not least, appease their NGO and social activist critics. Originating in the Rio Earth Summit of 1992, the World Business Council for Sustainable Development includes leading multinational corporations such as Ford, Mitsubishi, Nestle, Proctor and Gamble, Shell and Toyota.

While the sustainability concept has been defined in many ways, it was first made popular in a report published by the Brundtland Commission in 1987. It was defined as “development that meets the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs”. This definition appeals naturally to the broad intuition of people who are concerned about ensuring a better life for future generations. Yet it is difficult to pin down when practical questions of policy or private sector behaviour are posed. The concept lacks definition and its ambiguity allows its proponents to make extravagant claims that cannot be tested.

Perhaps the most direct sense of sustainability that relates to the man on the street has to do with the fear of “running out of resources”. This Malthusian scare was propagated by the Club of Rome which came out with the highly publicised study entitled “Limits to Growth” in 1972. Utilising a (then) state-of-the-art computer model, it forecast that the world would have run out of aluminium, copper, gold, lead, mercury, natural gas, oil, silver, tin and zinc by 2013. Of course none of this has happened, and the study’s predictions are now duly noted as examples of doom-mongering that gained global attention.

The example of oil resources is illustrative. In 1980, world oil reserves stood at 684 billion barrels according to the BP’s 2018 statistical bulletin. Annual use amounted to 22 billion barrels, yielding a reserves/production ratio (time before the resources “ran out”) of 30 years. In 2017, reserves stood at 1.7 trillion barrels, and at a consumption rate of 36 billion barrels a year, expectancy increased to 47 years despite billions of barrels of oil being used up in the interim. How was this so?

A basic appreciation of economics and technological progress suggests that as demand increases and the price of oil rises, consumers would economise, and suppliers would search for newer sources of oil, improve techniques of extraction and exploit opportunities to use substitutes wherever possible. This applies to all natural resources. Indeed, the conventional wisdom that resources are finite is false: as the late economist Julian Simon remarked presciently, the only true resource in the world was human ingenuity.

Another example of what sustainability means relates to the organic farming fad which forsakes the use of chemical fertilisers as well as genetically modified seeds. This is quite a turn from the situation five decades ago when countries such as China, India, and Mexico among many other countries were facing widespread food shortages and endemic hunger.

In the 1960s, Dr Norman Borlaug introduced high- yielding varieties of wheat and later other staples such as rice. These yielded a dramatic improvement in agricultural productivity. The Green Revolution that subsequently took off in Asia and elsewhere has been credited with saving millions of people. When the Nobel Laureate was asked about his views of organic farming, he said: “There are 6.6 billion on the planet today. With organic farming, we can only feed 4 billion of them. I don’t see two billion volunteers [willing] to disappear.”

What is most striking, if not perverse, about any discussion of this ambiguous concept—and its subtext of how modern lifestyles are unsustainable—is the fact that humanity as a whole is doing better than it ever has. With entrepreneurship, free markets and technological progress, the world is richer, more peaceful and healthier than at any previous time in history. Yet, in reading any number of “sustainable development” tracts, you would never have guessed it.

Tilak K Doshi

has a doctorate in Economics and is an industry expert with over 25 years of work experience in leading oil and gas companies

Email: tilakdoshi@yahoo.com