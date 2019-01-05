Home Opinions

How eco-friendly are plastic alternatives?

The ban is ON! Since the beginning of this year, the ban on single- use plastic items is in effect in Tamil Nadu.

Published: 05th January 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2019 03:54 AM   |  A+A-

The ban is ON! Since the beginning of this year, the ban on single- use plastic items is in effect in Tamil Nadu. As we settle in on the reality of this new normal, it is time for us to make new habits in place of old ones. It may seem simple — there are fourteen items on the list that have been banned — granted these are bad for the environment and should have been long gone. Also, it is granted that we are ill-prepared for the new types of demand that will come into play now as the alternative products may or may not be readily or inexpensively available in the market.

We also need to understand how bad some of these proposed ‘alternatives’ are. For example, I am sad to see aluminium foil on the list of ‘alternatives for banned plastic’ as this is one material which could be as hard to eliminate or biodegrade as plastic.

This prompts the question — what kind of recycling will we need for these ‘alternatives’? Do they already exist in our cities across the state? The truth is that as of today none of the local recyclers readily accept aluminium. Let us take the instances where we are likely to replace plastic with aluminium — for fast food packaging, in canned goods (instead of the PET bottles), and maybe in milk packets by going in for tetra packs. Foil can be recycled similar to a can, but since it’s most often contaminated with food waste or combined with plastic, there’s no guarantee you can recycle it with your cans. Making foil, used for food packaging, ‘recycle-worthy’ is quite laborious.

It needs to be washed and cleaned. While burns and holes won’t affect its recycle value, any sauces or food leftovers in it will make it ‘trash-worthy’. If foil is combined with other materials (such as in biscuit covers, chips’ wrappers and yogurt tops) and can’t be separated, it cannot be recycled and will have to be thrown away to a landfill. Foil mixed with other materials is considered recycling contamination. It is a good idea to combine all sheets of foil into one ball to keep it easily separated from other products, and also prevent it from blowing away (it is a very light material) if you do plan to recycle it and have prepared it accordingly.

When it comes to cans, it is a different story. Even in countries where cans have been around for a long time, only about 50% of the cans actually get recycled. But, since the ban in TN does not include PET bottles, the requirement for behaviour change to switch to cans will not be there. So, the demand for canned goods skyrocketing in our state is quite unlikely. Tetrapacks remain the hardest of all to recycle globally.

So avoid juice, milk and other goods packed in this material wherever possible. Besides, milk packets are another ‘NOT banned’ item in the state so this again won’t create a huge shift in the mindset of the people. Since, we are at a point of behavioural change anyway, why not make an informed decision? Let us understand the impacts of metal Vs plastic and how it can be recycled before we blindly say – let us switch to this, it is on the approved list of ‘alternatives to plastic’

Pavitra Sriprakash

Twitter@pavisriprakash

The writer is an architect, urban designer, dancer and chief designer at Shilpa Architects

Stay up to date on all the latest Opinions news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Japanese tycoon splurges USD 3 million on tuna! Have a look... No views  
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: A new note ban?
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp