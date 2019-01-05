The Agenda for 2019

Archanaa Seker By

It’s a new year and the time to begin on a clean slate albeit one with scratches from learnings of the past. Brimming with promise, there is hope, there is want, and there is a wish list. Impossible and idealistic it may be, but here is what I wish for in this year to come for the women of the world because ‘Who run the world? Girls! And when better a moment than now to be both of the above? First, but thereon in no particular order, self-care.

The ability to say no, to prioritise oneself, to start from the self as the baseline and then build upon it, to offload the burdens of everyone’s problems, to not feeling emotionally overstretched and being acutely aware of our bodies, minds and hearts, and fight first for your own wellbeing without the pressures of justification. In short, to be in a relationship with yourself and treasure it. Though in picking one’s battles, self-care is not to be confused with silence.

And I ask again for us all to be louder than we have ever been so far, be better allies and build a collective resistance to smash caste-based patriarchy. Let us raise the ceilings of silence, speak more about sexual harassment, shame the victim blamers, and hold on tightly to the #Me- Too movement. While on the subject of #MeToo, let us in this year make spaces more accessible, shoulder those who are already on our side and call in those on the fence.

Those steadfastly on the other side, using their ‘wisdom’, years of experience and seniority to negate women’s concerns come later. Age is power, and respect, a weapon to end conversations so speak to your parents, but most importantly speak to your grandparents. Violation is not okay because they are ‘too set in their ways’. (Note to self: Get in touch with Sowcar Janaki and YG Mahendran). May this year turn out to be one of implementing due processes while also calling for more public apologies and resignations, and may the Supreme Court stay on this very track dolling out a good judgement after another.

While we support the women who want to visit the Sabarimala temple, let us raise a ruckus for insensitive the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill and Trafficking Bill that has been passed by the Lok Sabha. Sabarimala and the Lok Sabha brings me to Smriti Irani and the parliament — this is an election year! Let us remember to take sanitary pads steeped in blood when we go to vote and cast our vote so no more blood is split in the name of Ram Rajya. Destigmatising one ‘M’ and stigmatising another in one go. I hope this year will be the one in which I can elaborate on the ‘M’ without fear and the Freedom of Speech in this secular country stays put.

Let this be a year of no Kathuas, or Nirbhayas, but also no Gauri Lankeshs, arrests of human rights defenders, deaths of journalists. If it must, let it be the year of women, anti-nationals and urban naxals and where we see people for the work they do instead of the sex they have. I want for 2019 to be filled with Kanaa’s of both kinds – dreams in girls and movies in theatres, and starting with Aishwarya Rajesh to have countless female role models.

Finally, I want this year to inhabit a world where we work harder to kill in inner patriarch, rid ourselves of internalised misogyny, no longer aspire to be ‘one of the boys’ and be proud to be ‘like other girls’, reading more women, writing and saying what we wish to, build sisterhoods, finding the strength to just be, and doing the hardest thing in it all — keeping a sense of humour and the ability to laugh at ourselves while we get busy being feminist killjoys and dropping estrogen bombs. The year is just beginning.

The writer is a city-based activist, in-yourface feminist and a media glutton