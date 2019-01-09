Don’t rub off on me! 

Home Opinions

CHENNAI : Picture this: You are at a store. You see a cute top that intrigues you. You take it to a fitting room, with a note of promise — where you notice another woman’s foundation ring around the collar. You might chance upon a lipstick stain on the inside too. You are nauseated and repelled. You ask the sales associate to find you a clean one, but alas — this is the only one they have in your size. You mentally throw a fit and leave, without the new shirt which was to take you to the promised lands. 

Even worse — a swatch of your paleness rubs off on your boyfriend every time your cheek brushes against his. Maybe he ends up with your make-up all over his lips and nose…which actually can be kind of funny. (Not because he’s a guy, but because your skin tones might be different, duh! It’s 2019 and makeup is gender neutral.) Maybe his white shirts are skin-toned by the time your date ends...perhaps you dread the moment he reaches to wipe a tear off because he might accidentally wipe off your entire eyebrow as well. Yes, the anxiety is too real.

Whatever said and done, there is nothing more repulsive than finding make-up rings on mall clothes, and “hey handsome, can I rub off on ya,” is not a good pick-up line. Thank your lucky stars that this might be your biggest problem, and read this week, about how I teach you to slither in and out of clothes like you were never even there. For what it’s worth, I’m in the works of pulling a Louis VI and issuing a worldwide edict titled ‘Go Shopping Bare-Faced or Else’. 

So until I have the authority, the best thing for you to do is learn how to set your makeup. The trick is thin layers, packed with plenty of loose powder. I prefer a coloured powder instead of the translucent variant, which can look ashy — especially in photos. Additionally, understand that setting spray is a bit much to use every day (read: clogged pores), but rose water does the job surprisingly well too.

Do this right and trust that your face is not going anywhere, even if you aggressively rub your entire being over everything. Most importantly, prime before you apply make-up (your face will be melt-resistant on another level), and understand that a lip tint is your best friend on a day like this. Boyfriend-proof your makeup by perhaps skipping the foundation altogether — that’s what dim lighting and true love is for, right?

