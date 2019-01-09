Home Opinions

Where Garuda worshipped Vishnu 

Anthili, a village which is home to a tiny temple for Lakshmi Narasimha Perumal, is located near the well-known town of Thirukoilur, famous for its temple dedicated to Trivikrama Perumal.

Published: 09th January 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2019 10:18 PM   |  A+A-

CHENNAI : Anthili, a village which is home to a tiny temple for Lakshmi Narasimha Perumal, is located near the well-known town of Thirukoilur, famous for its temple dedicated to Trivikrama Perumal. The Lakshmi Narasimha Perumal temple in Anthili is one of the many Narasimha Kshetras in this region, the others being at Parikkal, Poovarasankuppam and Singiri Kovil. Anthili is located close to River South Pennar (Then Pennai) which is also known as Dakshina Pinakini. 

According to the tradition connected with this temple Garuda, the vehicle (vahana) of God Vishnu once undertook severe penance on the rock in Anthili and had a vision (darshan) of Vishnu as Lakshmi Narasimha. Garuda requested the deity to remain in this place so that other devotees could also worship here. In fact, the very rock on which this shrine is built looks like Garuda with wings outspread. 

This tiny, east-facing temple is reached by climbing up a steep flight of steps from the rock on which it is situated. Consecrated in the main sanctum is a small and beautiful image of Lakshmi Narasimha Perumal. On one of the pillars close to the central shrine is a sculpture of Madhvacharya, the eminent 12th-century Dvaita preceptor.

Another sculpture portrays Anthili Lakshminarasimhachar, a great Vedic scholar and a devotee of Lakshmi Narasimha Perumal of this temple. There is a monolithic deepa sthambam (lamp post) at the entrance to the temple which was used to illuminate the temple in the days bygone. 

Close to this temple is a shrine for Anjaneya atop another rock overlooking River Then Pennai. Some beautiful stucco sculptures of Hanuman are seen on the vimanam here. The deity inside this sanctum, which faces south, is according to tradition, believed to have been consecrated by the famous Madhva preceptor, Vyasaraya Tirtha of the 16th century AD, one among the very great galaxy of scholars who flourished during the glorious Vijayanagara era. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Opinions news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bengaluru Factory workers and members of Centre of Indian Trade Unions CITU raise slogans during a 48-hour-long nationwide general strike called by central trade unions in protest against the 'anti-people' policies of the Centre in Bengaluru Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Bus services halted in Bengaluru after stone pelters damage BMTC services
Petta vs Viswasam? Here is how Chennai is reacting to both releases on the same day..
Gallery
The much-awaited movie of Superstar Rajinikanth 'Petta' is all to release on Thursday. IN PIC: A still from the movie. (Photo: Twitter)
IN PICTURES: Rajini and Petta all set to begin victory march? 
Munnar, considered the Kashmir of Kerala, is blanketed with thick frost and reported minus 3 degree Celsius this past week. A thin blanket of frost was seen in many parts of the hill station particularly in the higher reaches of Meesapulimala, Kolukkumala
Munnar shivers at -3 degree celsius, hills blanketed with thick frost
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp