10 foods to try this year

CHENNAI : Eating healthy does not have to be boring. Here is a list of ten foods that are both healthy and tasty. If you haven’t eaten any of them yet, start the new year with these delicious options.

Apricots

Apricots are an excellent source of vitamin A, and a good source of copper, vitamin C, dietary fibre and potassium. They are also a powerhouse of antioxidants. They help improve your heart’s health and keep your skin fresh and glowing.

Prunes

Prunes are rich in vitamin K, fibre, potassium, iron, retinol and contains beta carotene. They not only help in improved digestion but also help lower cholesterol levels and blood pressure. As dried prunes are a good source of the mineral boron, they help in building strong bones.

Kiwi

Kiwi is a very good source of vitamin C, K, and E, folate and potassium. Due to its high fibre content, kiwis help with digestive issues. Being alkaline in nature, they are great for skin, and also help combat the acidic food we eat.

Asparagus

Asparagus is packed with vitamins and minerals like vitamins A, C, E, K, and B6, as well as folate, iron, copper, calcium, protein, and fiber. They have a number of health benefits like improving digestive health, lowering blood pressure, and also healthy pregnancy outcomes.

Broccoli

Broccoli is a cruciferous vegetable that tastes great both raw and cooked. It is an excellent source of fiber, vitamin K and C, and contains bioactive compounds that can have anti-inflammatory effects in the body. Broccoli protects against certain types of cancer, and is shown to reduce cell damage.

Turnips

Turnips have a rich nutritional value comprising of vitamins K, A, C, E, B1, B3, B5, B6, B2 and folate as well as minerals like manganese, fiber, potassium, magnesium, iron, calcium and copper. It is also a good source of phosphorus, omega-3 fatty acids and protein. They help in cardiovascular and bone health. They aid in digestion too.

Quinoa

Quinoa is gluten-free, high in protein and one of the few plant foods that contain all nine essential amino acids. It is also high in fiber, magnesium, B vitamins, iron, potassium, calcium, phosphorus, vitamin E and antioxidants. It has a very low glycemic index, which makes it a very good option for blood sugar control.

Extra virgin olive oil

Extra virgin olive oil is a very good source of vitamin E, K and minerals like iron, calcium and potassium. Due to its high monounsaturated fat content, it may reduce the risk of heart disease. The oil also contains polyphenols and antioxidants which help reduce the oxidative stress. It also lowers cholesterol levels in the body.

Apple cider vinegar

It is a juice from crushed apples. It contains some pectin, vitamins B1, B2, B6 and C, biotin, folic acid, niacin, and pantothenic acid. It also contains small amounts of minerals like sodium, phosphorous, potassium, calcium, iron, and magnesium. Apple cider vinegar has various health benefits like weight loss, reduced cholesterol levels and decreased blood sugar levels.

Dark chocolate

Dark chocolate is made from the seed of the cocoa tree and is a powerful antioxidant. It is a good source of fibre, iron, magnesium, copper, manganese, potassium, phosphorous and zinc. It may help to improve blood flow and lower blood pressure. Since dark chocolates are high in calories and sugar, it is best to consume it in moderation.