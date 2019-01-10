Team engagement: A key ingredient   

Rajeev Tamhankar By

CHENNAI : If the team is not engaged in your start-up, you will find quit exits, discomforts and complaints. There is no doubt that in a startup journey, there will be ups and downs and a lot of times the employees will have to do redundant works. It therefore becomes even more important that the employees are engaged.

They know and feel the warmth of the family and they are there not for just money or role but also for togetherness of the group. A perfect coordinated teamwork can propel your start-up to great heights.

But the question is how do you keep such a team engaged? How do you make sure that you stay a family and no one walks out on the start-up randomly leaving you high and dry?

Here are few ways to keep your team engaged:

Open Conversations

Everyone including your employees appreciate open and honest conversations. If something is not going right or if something is in fact going right – they must be a part of it.

Make them known the larger vision and their role in it

Your team will stick with you

in thick-and-thin only if they are aligned to your vision and if they know what their growth prospects will be. They know that as a start-up they may have to forgo something today – it can be money, time, social life – but they are doing it for one purpose! For that better tomorrow!

Reward with Incentives

Most entrepreneurs are frugal in sharing equity. They worry whether they should share the e-sops with their team members or not. But your team feels part of the game when they too have skin in the game. Keep aside an e-sops pool and allocate to your top performing team members.

Rewards and Recognitions

Teams love to celebrate champions. If someone is working hard, they should surely be rewarded. At TBS Planet we started a ritual of ‘Superhero of The Quarter’ where the best performing team member of the quarter is rewarded. Slowly, you will notice how this culture helps your members be motivated to win that trophy in the next quarter.

Challenging Targets

And, the most important one – challenging targets! Good team is always motivated by good challenges. They find a way to reach the top of the mountain by climbing. Make sure your team gets the right challenges to keep them inspired.

Happy Team-Building!

