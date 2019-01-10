Home Opinions

This Boghi, think beyond air pollution

As part of the Swachh Bharat campaign, the National Air Quality Index portal produces an Air Quality Index (AQI) value for around 15 cities since April 2015.

Published: 10th January 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2019 10:31 PM   |  A+A-

CHENNAI : As part of the Swachh Bharat campaign, the National Air Quality Index portal produces an Air Quality Index (AQI) value for around 15 cities since April 2015. The monitoring stations measure the concentration of six different pollutants — PM 2.5 (particulate matter of diameter less than 2.5 micrometres), PM 10, sulphur dioxide, nitrogen dioxide, carbon monoxide and ozone.

Of these, PM 2.5 is considered the ‘prominent pollutant’. The data shows that the PM 2.5 levels in predominantly residential parts of the city are in check from April through October (summer months). The levels start spiking to reach between 101-200 or moderate (indicating that it can cause breathing discomfort to the people with lung, asthma or heart disease) from November onwards (due to Deepavali) and then don’t quite come down back to the averages of August (around 30 PPM), but are instead linger at above 100 PPM from December to January.

The rise in air pollution has to do with the change in weather in the city. With lower temperatures and high moisture, there is dew formation and this tends to capture and retain the particulate matter. These levels will definitely spike further during the upcoming Bhogi festival.

The main concept of the festival is change or transformation and this is brought about by people discarding old and derelict items from their homes — consisting clothing or other household items. Community bon fires are started and people are brought together to celebrate this ‘embrace of change’ in their lives. As we all know, today’s household items tend to be highly processed or even can be e-waste, and open burning of these will release toxins into the atmosphere causing many health issues for people.

Apart from obviously affecting the air quality, there are other pollutants that are released from having such neighborhood or backyard burning sessions. The waste travels through the air either short or long distances and are then deposited onto land or into bodies of water. A few of these pollutants such as mercury, polychlorina-ted biphenyls (PCBs), dioxins and furans persist for long periods of time in the environment.

They have a tendency to bio-accumulate — which means they build up in the bodies of animals that are found at the top of the food web. Contaminated water and food sources are the main culprits for bioaccumulation rather than breathing the contaminated air directly. The range of effects associated with these pollutants include cancer, deformed offspring, reproductive failure, immune diseases and subtle neuro- behavioural effects. Human beings are also exposed to such pollutants especially through consumption of contaminated fish, meat and dairy products.

So, this Bhogi, think beyond the air we breathe and take for granted. Strive to educate all the people around us to celebrate responsibly too. While we can collect the data and complain about the rise in pollutant levels yet again, we can console ourselves by saying — come summer, the air quality will improve again. But, stop and think beyond that — once it is embedded in the eco-system, these pollutants are extremely hard to get rid of. Be Swacch, don’t burn your trash — let us help transform our environment this Bhogi by saving it from further pollutants.

Stay up to date on all the latest Opinions news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A screengrab from the motion poster of 'Petta'. (Photo | YouTube)
Petta viewers' verdict | Rajinikanth mania is back
In Conversation with Pradeep John, Tamil Nadu's very own weatherman
Gallery
India's own Greek god Hrithik Roshan turns 45 today but evidently he is the one aging fine like an old wine. In the picture a young Hrithik can be seen posing with Hero honda CBZ. (Photo: EPS)
As Hrithik Roshan turns 45 today, here's wishing the hottest male celeb in the world a very happy birthday
Actor Ajith's fans crowd in front of Rohini Silver Screen theatre ahead of 'Viswasam' release in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick/EPS)
Petta vs. Viswasam: Rajini, Ajith fans gear up for FDFS of blockbuster releases
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp