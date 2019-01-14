Players symptoms, not the problem

Pradeep Magazine By

Why are we so surprised at the insensitive, racist, misogynistic comments by Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul? These two cricketers were saying in public what millions do in private conversations. Isn’t it very common in Indian households, in friends circles or even larger gatherings, to pass such remarks laced with misplaced wit and a sense of bravado that evokes laughter and even admiration?

What are our terms of “endearment” for less privileged friends, “tunda (someone with one hand)”, “langda” (lame), “kanna” (one-eyed). They are given these ‘epithets’ not just in private but are also known publicly by these names and no one seems to object or mind. In the caste-based hierarchical society we live in, we are born to be either ‘superior’ or ‘inferior’ and fated to live our lives dutifully to fulfil our karmic role. In these multiple hierarchies, the male holds a pristine position and women, whether upper or lower aste, are at the bottom of the ladder.

Over the centuries many other layers have been added to this ‘divine’ system of segregation and among them are our cricketers, a class apart from others. They are young, fit, bubbling with energy, adored by millions, treated like gods, are flush with money and can do no wrong. Like most of us, they come from the same society that flaunts their ‘superior’ status and accumulated prejudices with tremendous pride. They are groomed into believing that these privileges are their ‘divine’ right. Women for most of them are meant to be objectified, an instrument for gratification who should even feel ‘obliged’ that a superstar has chosen them for ‘greater’ pleasures of life.

Would anyone have expected anything different when these two cricketers chose to become part of a television show where Bollywood stars parade their ‘wisdom, wit and masculinity’. The anchor, Karan Johar, loves to be provocative and the bawdier the reply, the better for his show and its TRP ratings. The more the two cricket stars bragged about their predatory, misogynistic inclinations, the spicier the show became.

Sadly, though expectedly, Johar, a film producer and director of repute, instead of steering the conversation to a more sane direction, chose to revel in the answers given. It takes two to tango.Should now the entire blame be put on these two players, facing bans and humiliation? India captain Virat Kohli has wisely distanced his team from what the two players have said. But should we blind ourselves to an eco-system that itself is compromised and has over the years used every prop to exploit the game’s popularity for profits? The Indian cricket board has been responsible for creating a new brand of cricket and a tournament, the IPL, that encouraged late night parties, a sub-culture where women and cheer leaders were meant to be objects of ‘fun’.

It is a culture that introduced young minds to a world of temptations hard to resist. Paraded as cattle, auctioned and bought and sold for millions, young impressionable minds are introduced to a world where glamour, money, film stars, businessmen, middlemen, punters and even fixers seamlessly merge to create a fantasy world. There is no effort to sensitise the players, make them aware of what they could be getting into and how to avoid getting derailed. There is a code of conduct but are the players made to go through its clauses and schooled in the ethics of dos and don’ts? No.

Even after court interventions and efforts to streamline the system, nothing seems to have changed. The two court-appointed administrators are at war with each other and have dealt with allegations of sexual misconduct against their own CEO in a partisan manner. They exonerated him, after conducting a probe that was not seen as being fair and above board.Under these circumstances, bans are temporary solutions, a quick-fix policy which changes little or nothing. The game goes on.