Bhishma’s battle with Parshurama

Duryodhana sends Uluka, the son of a gambler in the Hastinapura assembly, as a messenger to the Pandava camp. Uluka’s sole task, it seems, is to anger the Pandavas. With Yudhisthira, he repeatedly invokes questions of manliness. With Arjuna, he tries to fester doubt with regards to his strength. In response, Arjuna announces that he will kill Bhishma first, for he assumes that it is Bhishma’s leadership that gives Duryodhana the confidence to rankle the Pandavas in this way through Uluka.

On the Kaurava side, Bhishma’s conduct as a field marshal proves problematic. His classification of all warriors in three categories — rathi, maharathi, and atirathi — causes discord, and proves itself to be partial when Karna is not even rated a rathi. This makes Karna once again declare that he will not fight with the Kauravas till Bhishma is alive. Bhishma, too, declares that he is ready to kill everyone in the field of battle except the sons of Kunti and Shikhandi, who he believes to have become a man after being born a woman.

When questioned by Duryodhana about his refusal to kill Shikhandi, Bhishma narrates the story of his abduction of Amba, Ambika, and Ambalika — daughters of the king of Kashi — for his step-brother, Vichitravirya, whom he had instated as the ruler of Hastinapura earlier. Amba, the eldest, informs Bhishma of her affair with the king of Shalva, following which she is granted permission to leave Hastinapura. But the king of Shalva snubs her, calling her ‘Bhishma’s property.’

Amba’s maternal grandfather, Hotravahana, then advises her to seek guidance from the ascetic named Parshurama (the same sage who, in an earlier eon, had killed all the kshatriyas on the planet). Amba now only desires revenge and therefore urges Parshurama to kill Bhishma. The sage, on the other hand, is reluctant to pick up arms and wants to try conciliation with Bhishma first. When the two meet, Parshurama asks Bhishma to take back Amba. Bhishma refuses.

A great battle ensues between the two great men. It carries on for twenty-three days in which both men take turns to wound each other terribly. Then, one night while dreaming, Bhishma receives a weapon from a set of eight brahmins: it is a weapon that shall make Parshurama sleep. The next day, however, when Bhishma aims the weapon at Parshurama, Narada advises him against using it. Parshurama is also advised by his ancestors to withdraw from the fight. This ceasefire is, however, not favourable to Amba, who recedes into performing austerities in the jungle. It is she who has been born as Shikhandi in the house of Panchala.

Bhishma’s battle with Parshurama can seem irrelevant to the main story. It does inform the reader of Bhishma’s incomparable qualities as a warrior. Since Parshurama is considered as similar in strength to Lord Shiva, the story also establishes an equivalence with Arjuna’s earlier battle with Shiva. However, since Bhishma is the one doing the narration, the modern reader may be tempted to assume some hyperbole.

