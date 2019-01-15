Did south Asians change UK’s destiny?

Atanu Biswas By

The much-hyped Channel 4 television drama Brexit: The Uncivil War starring Sherlock star Benedict Cumberbatch, which aired in early January, had a tagline: “Everyone knows who won. But hardly anyone knows how.” Well, was the data-driven social media campaign made by Dominic Cummings, the character played by Cumberbatch, so decisive?

The Britons would keep on wondering why and how they could actually break ties with Europe—an event that would redefine the history of the country. Certainly severe dissatisfaction within society might have been expressed in the Brexit ballots. Several studies show high correlation of ‘Leave’ vote shares with older age, lower educational attainment, unemployment, or employment in certain industries such as manufacturing, and lack of quality of public service provision. In an interesting fictional attempt, Stanley Johnson’s Brexit novel Kompromat, set in the backdrop of the Brexit vote and the US presidential election, infuses the idea that Russia might have orchestrated the destabilising of the West. Whether that is true or not, Brexit could destabilise Britain to the utmost level, for sure, especially a no-deal Brexit that looks possible.

Britain had joined the European Economic Community (EEC), the predecessor of EU, in 1973. Interestingly, they didn’t take any referendum for this. But strangely they always sought public opinion to continue with Europe! The United Kingdom European Communities membership referendum took place in June 1975, which voted in favour of continuing with Europe by a two-third majority. However, 41 years on, in another June, Britons issued a different verdict.

Yes, the demography of the UK has changed remarkably in between. In the 2006 British drama film This is England, set in 1983 Britain, a 11-year old British boy was seen to make a racial remark to a Pakistani shopkeeper. In a dramatic shift in the tune, in an episode in BBC’s recent popular comedy TV series Citizen Khan, in 2014, Mr Khan, a Pakistani immigrant to Britain living at Sparkhill in East Birmingham, was seen to be furious over East European immigrants in Britain.

Mr Khan alleged that East Europeans were eating up the jobs meant for British Pakistanis. While his daughter reminded him about his own immigrant status, he firmly announces that he has been residing in Britain for 30 years, and the East Europeans are the immigrants!

It might be interesting to note that the British, Irish and Commonwealth citizens who live in the UK, along with Britons who have lived abroad for less than 15 years, were eligible to vote in the EU referendum. And there is widespread speculation that Citizen Khan actually voted for Brexit in the 2016 referendum, as did many of his friends of South Asian origin. Many areas having significant (say, more than 25 per cent) South Asian populations voted in favour of ‘Leave’, for eg. 56.5 per cent in Luton, 56.4 per cent in Hillingdon and 54.2 per cent in Bradford voted for ‘Leave’. Asians constituted only 4.4 per cent of the UK population in 2001, which jumped to 6.9 per cent in 2011, comprising nearly 2.5 per cent

British Indians, 2 per cent British Pakistanis, and 0.8 per cent British Bangladeshis. The percentage

of the South Asian community is increasing rapidly in that country, as by 2050, it is predicted that non-white people will make up almost 30 per cent of the population.

The British South Asian diaspora, in general, feel themselves to be British Indian or British Pakistani, and were never absorbed into a ‘European collective’ attitude. In addition, East European immigrants flooded the UK in this millennium—net immigration from the EU to the UK was 15,000 in 2003, which jumped to 87,000 in 2004 due to Eastern enlargement, and became 184,000 in 2015. Much like the prominent ‘Leave’ campaigners such as Michael Gove, the immigrants from the Indian subcontinent were dismayed by the ‘racist’ immigration system that Britain had to implement—predominantly white EU migrants were allowed to freely enter the UK, while those from the Indian subcontinent were subject to visa and work restrictions, and had to pay thousands of pounds each year to extend their visa. And Brexit was an opportunity for them to level out this in-built unfairness.

We all know that ‘Leave’ won by a slender margin in the 2016 Brexit referendum— just 51.89 per cent voted for ‘Leave’. It might be difficult to find the exact percentage of South Asians who voted for Brexit. But assuming that South Asians constituted 7 per cent of the votes cast, and 4 out of 5 (i.e. 80 per cent) among them voted in favour of ‘Leave’, 5.6 per cent of the votes favouring Brexit came from the South Asians. So the remaining 46.29 per cent votes came from the remaining 93 per cent of voters, which is 49.77 per cent of the remaining votes, just below the halfway mark!

This means that without Citizen Khan highly favouring Brexit as a response to immigration from Eastern European, the greatest social, political and economic turmoil in Britain in the 21st century would possibly not have taken place! In fact, several academic researchers are examining immigration from Eastern Europe as a potential driver of support for Brexit, while the role of austerity policies since 2010 is also explored in this context.

These Citizen Khans are nothing but the carry-over effects of British colonies all over the world. For centuries Britain has changed the course of history of the world through these colonies. Now, the inevitable and inseparable carry-over effects are bound to change the history of Britain in a decisive manner.

