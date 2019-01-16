To legalise drugs is to play with fire

Rishi Raj Singh By

It has become fashionable nowadays to cite the names of places from different parts of the world where drugs like marijuana have been legalised. Probably taking a cue from this kind of information and misunderstanding it, a few held demonstrations in some parts of Kerala in support of the so-called legalisation of drugs, which has recently been done in some states of the US. They are emphasising that the same should now be done in India.

But it will be disastrous and suicidal if any kind of relaxation is made in India and the drugs are legalised. It will increase the extent of drug addiction as the substances would then become far more easily available.

Legalisation of drugs sounds like the following phrase: If you can’t beat them, join them. It looks like as if we have accepted defeat at the hands of the drug peddlers. Tomorrow another set of people could say let pickpocketeers not be caught as these incidents are too many; so let us concentrate only on heinous crimes like murder and rape and not bother about very minor crimes.

How ridiculous would that idea be!

The consumption of drugs is already playing havoc with the general health of Indians. Due to incessant drug use, people die in India every year. Chewing pan and other related materials like zarda, gutka and khaini have opened the floodgates for oral cancer. In 2016 cancer occurrence rose sharply with many suffering from oral cancer. Shockingly, at least two lakh fresh oral cancer cases are being reported in India every year. These tobacco products, as mentioned above, create the first stage of cancer in and around the mouth or tongue or throat.

It is predicted that the number of cancer cases will increase drastically by 2020 due to chewing pan masala and other related materials—tongue-related cancer: 81,200 (60,333 in 2015); mouth-related cancer: 1,28,451 (89,645 in 2015); throat-related cancer 20,948 (19,700 in 2015).

The Government of India has enacted an inefficient law called COTPA (Cigarette and Other Tobacco Products Act) which only imposes a `200 fine on a person caught with any consignment of tobacco material. The need of the hour is to completely ban these tobacco products from society. Kerala is the only state where these products have been banned completely. In the last one year nearly 1,000 tonnes of these products have been seized and destroyed. There is no pan shop operating in Kerala.

It is strange to glorify the idea of legalising drugs when the World Health Organisation reported that tobacco, alcohol and illicit liquor account for 8.7 per cent, 3.8 per cent and 0.4 per cent of all deaths respectively.

I attended a course in the US in 2014 where the head of DEA (which heads the control of drugs in America) told us that no one should follow the US in drug control methods as drugs had reached every nook and corner of that country and most of their efforts were not yielding desirable results.

But that is not the case in India. We are not that helpless. States are taking strong action and thus containing the menace of drugs. Kerala alone has seized drugs to the tune of 1,000 crore in the last one and half years.

The states that have acted strictly against drugs are Punjab, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Legalising the consumption of ganja in India will not be a solution to the problem. Even if it is done in a mild way in the beginning, addicts will ask for relaxation and the legalisation of other chemical substances like heroin, brown sugar, etc. It will be an endless cycle and we would be making a fool of ourselves.

Due to the high levels of literacy and high living standards in the US, Canada and Europe, the governments might have gone for the legalisation of marijuana, starting the process whereby addicts reduce their doses slowly, finally stopping the usage altogether. In India the literacy rate is comparatively low and the school dropout rate is high. So the students and adolescents might see legalisation of ganja as a godsent opportunity for them to easily get it. In fact legalisation could lure new children to drugs.

Implementing the process of legalisation of drugs in India would be next to impossible. Who will decide who is an addict, who is merely a beginner, what percentage of ganja should be given to an addict, etc. In a country of 137 crore people it will be an insurmountable task. Drug legalisation can be easy in a country where the population is 2 lakhs, not here.

Having said that, we have to make our existing laws that fight drugs more strict. At present these laws are very slack. For example under the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act), anyone caught with less than 1 kg of ganja can immediately get out on bail; that culprit resumes sale, distribution or consumption of ganja from the next moment itself. The case might not come up for hearing for even five years. We have to overcome these shortcomings. Legalising drugs in India would be like opening a can of worms. It is not going to deliver any desirable results. Instead it will compound the existing confusion.

Rishi Raj Singh

DGP and Excise Commissioner, Kerala

Email: ipsrishirajsingh@gmail.com