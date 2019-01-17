A message the BJP cannot afford to miss

Valson Thampu By

The plain feedback from the Assembly elections in MP, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh is that the Modi magic is waning. The BJP may want to deny this, given that it has little else to bank on.

What was the BJP’s ammunition that worked to such telling effect in 2014? Well, it was, on the face of it, the promise of development. It was music to the ears of all well-meaning people. But by now, the stakeholders of Indian democracy have begun to infer that the real agenda behind this proffered development was ideological domination. This alone explains why the BJP is getting isolated, and why even old-time allies like Shiv Sena are restive and resentful. The mindset of domination dwarfs those within the ranks as those outside of it, and is apt to be mistaken for superhuman charisma only for a short span of time.

Five years ago, the BJP leadership’s domination was overt only vis-a-vis the Congress. But it did not take long for it to hit the rest, including NDA partners like Chandrababu Naidu, and own party veterans like L K Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Yashwant Sinha, among others. The outcome of the ascendancy of domination in a political party is, what social scientists call, ‘fetishised authority’; authority that is top-down, fiercely control-oriented, dissent-intolerant, and suppressive of the individuality and spontaneity of all but one.

The shift from the democracy of partnerships to the pseudo-democracy of domination enchants the people, for a while. But soon enough it begins to take a toll even on the party. Everyone looks up to the superhuman leader to deliver miracles routinely. Even as the leader swells, the party shrinks in essence. Domination, with its byproduct of the submissiveness, debilitates and disables—the reason why dictatorships are necessarily short-lived. The availability to the party of unlimited material and technological resources—massive funding, vast armies of social media experts and activists, media support sharpened by a deadly battery of vociferous spokespersons, etc.—could mask the emaciation of the party, but can keep it hidden only for a while.

The trouble begins when development-as-domination begins to pinch citizens. Sab ka saath, sab ka vikas swirls sweetly in the ear, but is inadequate to deflect public attention from the jarring realities that belie the slogan. The general air of mounting anxiety was intensified in the wake of unleashing, in

popular perception, investigating agencies on political opponents and criminalising ‘intellectuals’, liberal thinkers and human rights activists.

The familiar features and dynamics of democracy look all but superseded. In a true democracy—defined by John Locke as the government of the whole people, with emphasis on ‘whole’—the direction and determination of governance-dynamism cannot be one-man-driven. The liberty and the initiative of the citizens, and the active social whole it generates, constitute the core democratic asset. Individual liberty—the hallmark of democracy—is determined by the responsiveness of citizens to each other and of the state to the social whole this creates. The soul of democracy gets crushed when top-heavy authoritarian impositions hit the people like bolts from the blue, activating bewilderment, apt to turn into popular hostility when the monster of over-expectation unleashed for electoral gains remains unappeased.

In hindsight, the BJP appears to have banked excessively on the PM’s prowess and on the myth of his invincibility. The PM modelled himself after icons in popular art. The hallmark of popular art is its uncanny instinct for thriving on popular sentiments by pandering to prevailing tastes and susceptibilities. Assuredly this brings in rich dividends in season. But the season doesn’t last. On the stage of popular art, nothing endures. The crazes of today become blasé and wearisome tomorrow. Popular art forms are committed singularly to profit, not to the enrichment of its consumers. They aim only at instantaneous effect, not enduring cultural enrichment.

In 2014, the BJP leadership was free from any need to construct a cogent argument, making demands on the audience in terms of their attention. It was heady entertainment, no education. Scintillating stuff was dished out to susceptible crowds. They responded in uproarious enjoyment, much like hysterical audiences responding to pop singers of outlandish mass appeal. The convention that a speaker needs to hold himself accountable over time for the promises made, was ignored. The BJP’s audiences in 2019 will be less credulous and more demanding than their complaisant counterparts in 2014.

The Assembly election results are a warning that the shelf-life of the ammunition used in 2014 is nearing expiry date. There is time yet for the BJP to craft an alternative strategy. The problem could remain, though, that abject dependence on one man—a mindset in which the party appears to be conditioned—and the flattering success of erstwhile strategies, could have so eroded the creative and innovative vitality of the party that it might stick to persevering with what worked on the last occasion. Repetition of strategies—as in ‘crying wolf’—doesn’t work for long, even in children’s fairy tales. 2019 will tell us if it works in the adult world of desperate politics.

Valson Thampu

Former principal of St Stephen’s College, New Delhi

Email: vthampu@gmail.com