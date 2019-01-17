Home Opinions

Inculcating Entrepreneurship through Mythology  

We often talk about how important it is to inculcate entrepreneurial spirit among the budding generation, but we often do not discuss what is the best way to do it.

17th January 2019

BENGALURU : We often talk about how important it is to inculcate entrepreneurial spirit among the budding generation, but we often do not discuss what is the best way to do it. Literature has been pivotal in shaping personalities and formulating mindsets and if we are to promote entrepreneurship, children’s literature also becomes exceedingly crucial.

This is so because in order for the entrepreneurial culture to truly thrive, it is important that we teach its value to the generation while it is still young. Cultural imperialism has caused the educational system in most societies fit for just producing quality labourers instead of entrepreneurs. Often a lot of educational content is built to ensure that students do not take risks and acquire skills that are sufficient for a 9 to 5 job. However, by including children’s literature that teaches entrepreneurship, this culture can be created and nurtured at the right age.

The renowned mythologist Dr Devdutt Pattanaik in his various articles comments how entrepreneurship can be seen in various Indian myths. In an article on Dailyo, he quotes his book The Leadership Sutra,  “Businesses have to be approached as yagnas where we satisfy the other’s hunger in order to satisfy ours. Hence, every yajaman needs to have an intimate knowledge of Lakshmi, Durga and Saraswati, the goddesses of wealth, power and knowledge, the hunger for whom exists in different proportions in different stakeholders.”

A lot of similar myths around Gods, Goddesses and short stories should be employed in education to develop the entrepreneurial spirit at an early age. There are numerous stories in Panchatantra which motivates one to use his wisdom and to have patience and integrity in all circumstances.  

All these three virtues are of prime importance to an entrepreneur. For instance, there is the hare and tortoise story which teaches the lesson of having patience and to keep working against the odds. Then there is a story around a crow who throws stones in a pot to increase the water level so that he could drink water from it. This story gives us a lesson on using wit under all circumstances.

A lot of ancient myths too can help build the spirit of entrepreneurship among children. A December 2015 column on Entrepreneur.com quotes how the popular learning from the Bhagavad Gita is one of the most important lessons for entrepreneurs - “Karmanye Vadhikaraste Ma Phaleshu Kada Chana”. This learning for instance, motivates the founders to work without worrying about the fruit of the labour.

Another one – “Vasamsi jirnani yatha vihaya navani grhnati naro parani tatha sarirani vihaya jirnany anyani samyati navani dehi” – motivates one to be adaptable. It reiterates that change is the only constant – something that all startup founders must know. They must innovate and pivot as an when required.
To summarise, taking lessons from myths and Indian moral stories could help us in inculcating entrepreneurial spirit at a young age. For any suggestions, write to Rajeev@tbsplanet.com

Rajeev Tamhankar is IIT Roorkee Silver Medalist and Founder, TBS Planet Comics

Comments

