Bandhs and the glorification of intolerance

For the past few weeks, the disruptive role of hartals and general strikes has been in national consciousness rather vividly. There have been too many of them in close succession, the justifications for them unconvincing. The Kerala High Court has come down heavily on flash hartals and stipulated seven days notice. While mainstream political parties may have some accountability, fringe organisations with hardly any ideology, commitment or following consider it an easy route to grab attention.

Whether or not we understand why a hartal has been called, shops invariably remain shut and public vehicles keep off the road. Autos and taxis remain static. When another hartal is called, say three days later for another cause and concern, the very same shops again down their shutters and public vehicles keep off the road. Of course public offices and public services are again paralysed.

Does it mean that these common participants in every hartal—shopkeepers, transport staff and government employees—support all of them? Obviously not. Then why do they cease to work normally? The answer is self-evident: out of fear of damage, attack and future vendetta. This is a familiar storyline. But the organisers of every hartal claim that it was a great success as there was total paralysis. Do they want us to believe that all those who stayed away from work on a hartal day were their supporters? A ridiculous fallacy indeed, yet this make-believe argument is often offered rather shamelessly. How long can such a titanic delusion parade as political action?

Organisers of hartals are not undertaking a referendum for their causes. It is not that they do not realise that their cause does not elicit any ebullient reaction from anywhere. Yet they expect hartals to be successful. Because the presumption is whether or not the shopkeeper or employee sympathises with their cause, they have to keep off work. Or else…

That ominous ‘or else’ is the point of short circuit. That is where intimidation comes in. That is how a threat of violence succeeds in forcing compliance. Of late some traders’ associations have been making statements that they will keep their shops open on a hartal day. But these brave pronouncements are wishful thinking. Who wants to risk violence and damage? Even without any sympathy to the cause, people are forced to observe hartals.

This is not only unethical but is against the very roots of democracy, where every citizen has the fundamental right to their views and beliefs. Every citizen has a right to dissent. When this right is routinely and callously trampled upon, society loses faith in what has been constitutionally provided. Instead, the right to difference of opinion and divergence of views gets systematically trampled upon.

This is not limited to hartals. Intolerance to dissent has already been ingrained into the DNA of our society. Our campuses exemplify this intolerance. Student violence is often directed against the opposing camp. Recently Simon Britto, a former Kerala MLA who was wheelchair bound for 25 years after a knife attack during his student days, passed away reminding us once again of the fatal consequence of intolerance.

A few months ago, Abhimanyu, a student, lost his life in a similar situation in Kochi. If university students cannot handle differences in ideology amicably or agree to differ with dignity, what can we expect from the committed workers of political parties? These students will graduate to be educated adults with inbuilt intolerance. When they come to occupy positions of importance and authority they will brook no dissent, and it will then be called disobedience. They become officials acutely aware of their authority and powers and completely oblivious to the rights of the ordinary

citizen.

They will not think twice before branding an agitator as anti-national and booking him under the severest of legal provisions. In a society where the privileges and authority of the powerful are more important than the rights of the underprivileged, intolerance flourishes. It is exalted indeed.

Our inability to differ in a dignified manner is a daily spectacle on television debates. It is self-evident in police stations where a counter-view is seldom entertained unless calibrated with authority. In government offices a patron-client relationship prevails. And the percentage of people who find this situation unnatural and undemocratic is amazingly small! In school critical thinking is seldom encouraged.

The teacher, wielding a cane and shouting the mantra of ‘silence, silence’ is a prototype of a leader creating obedient followers. Leaders are always content with the silence of the lambs. And a society where everyone obeys even the most unnatural, unjustified and undemocratic demands makes everyone comfortable.

It is however a pseudo comfort. Where dissent is silenced, plurality is the casualty. Where plurality finds it difficult to survive, democracy wilts from within. The outer shell alone will remain with the sap already dried up. Without appreciating the beauty and worth of plurality and divergence, our claim to be a democratic society will only be technical in nature. In such a society forceful compliance to unreasonable hartals will be the order of the day. The realisation that our promised right to differ is being throttled is often underplayed. The day of redemption will be when the right to differ is given its due in every walk of life—from the kindergarten to the highest echelons of government. Or else difference of opinion could be construed as sedition.



