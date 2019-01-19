The Gilette ad: Good, bad and ugly

Archanaa Seker By

This week I’ve been pointed towards by not less than ten friends, well-wishers, or controversy diggers if I may, to the new Gilette advertisement that is drawing both praise and criticism worldwide. Gilette as a brand needs no introduction as one of the most popular in men’s care products, especially hair removal. Its latest advertisement features the #MeToo movement, sexual harassment, aggressive male behaviour, misogyny, and bullying in boardrooms, at homes and on the streets and is targeted at the men and fathers inhabiting these spaces.

A voiceover running through the video opposes the ‘Boys will be boys’ argument that is so commonly used to justify this behaviour to ask men to shave off their toxic masculinity. “Is this the best a man can get? Is it? We can’t hide from it. It has been going on far too long. We can’t laugh it off, making the same old excuses,” says the narrator, while the video goes on to show men stepping in to alter the scene and speaking up against problematic behaviour — boys are watching the adults standing up for the right thing. The ad ends with the words, “It’s only by challenging ourselves to do more, that we can be our best.

The boys watching today will be the men of tomorrow.” For thirty years, the brand has used the tagline ‘The best a man can get’ has used this video to alter it to the ‘The best a man can be’. Now with the crux of the video out of the way, three questions remain that need answering. One, why is a highly commendable and well-timed video that tells boys to behave and girls that they can do anything drawing so much criticism resulting in the birth of #boycottgilette? Because men who have taken pride in being just that and a certain toxic kind of it are striving to keep status quo threatened that ‘their’ brand — the maker of their hyper-masculine product is advocating for less ‘masculinity’.

Well, one can hardly expect for a change in tradition to be accepted without an outcry, but the anti-gilette campaign sure does show us how much there is to be done. The positive — a conversation is happening. In that and in this ad, I thought it’d weird, and I’m sure it’s not just me, that the number of fathers seem to outweigh the mothers — several to none. I’m trying to be objective keeping the brands target group in mind and that fathers greatly influence their sons, it still does not tally the scales because women and mothers around the world do more child care, spend more time around children and tend to significantly influence their behaviour.

While I’m all for fathers braiding their girls’ hair and teaching them to be strong (it’s in the video), let’s never forget the mothers for the good and the bad. And that women use Gilette too and sometimes even for their beards, but that’s beside the point here. Lastly, that this advertisement cashes in on the metoo movement, and whether a boycott campaign comes through or not, the brand will earn as many customers as it may lose. Remember the marketing mantra ‘all publicity is good publicity’? That’s what is playing in here.

Yes, while we must all demand that companies and those of us who are big and better off do the right thing always, and create responsible products and ads, and even appreciate it when it does happen, let’s never forget that this is a company, with a job to do — sell its product. And it will sell no matter what because feel good campaigns are to make the buyer feeling good about buying. To a brand, it is profit over people – men and women mere buyers.

