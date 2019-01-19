The great Italian escape

Saumya R Chawla By

Ah, is there anything more lovely than a wintery Italian dusk, spent by a magnificent cathedral, as you sip on prosecco, and listen to a cover band play the tunes of Sinatra? It is a dreamy picture that has lingered in my mind for as long as I can remember, and I’m ever so grateful that I finally get to play the part. In case you didn’t already figure, I recently made the big-move to Florence, where I plan on setting my roots for at least a year. Among other things, I think it’s quite remarkable to sit at a piazza and see these Italian women, looking so spectacular in simple, clean lines, with their casual habit of carrying Chanel to the grocery stores (FYI: I am currently in the market for this kind of lifestyle).

The tonal shades are all quite neutral, almost as if the reflectance of bright colours is highly damaging to Italy’s historic landmarks… where they send out a signal that interrupts the cathedral’s 24/7 broadcast of Matteo Salvini purring directly into the ear of every Italian citizen. My point is, I dove right in. I dove right into the museums (there is one in every corner), local leather markets, the Gucci stores and all the gelato the town has to offer. I even met this striking old lady on one of my adventures — well into her 70s, who climbs mountains and eats pasta daily.

You wouldn’t believe it if you saw her, with her painted red lips, perfectly polished nails, and not a hair out of place. With effortless grace, she looked at me and said, “My secret is olive oil!” Hah, what are the odds of that. The moisturiser of choice in this country seems to be a kitchen-counter regular; not only is it loaded with Vitamin E, but it’s also not comedogenic! This means it won’t clog your pores, unlike coconut oil — which is extremely unkind to your skin.

Use it on your hair, your face (oil cleansing!) and your body. Thank me later. I also learnt that the average woman here doesn’t spend over 15 minutes on their makeup routine, but will happily dedicate over 20 minutes to moisturising their entire body after a bath. It’s a luxurious ritual, complete with scented candles and instrumental music. I repeat: I am currently in the market for this kind of lifestyle. There is something about this place that is so effortlessly alluring, it’s the country that gave us some of the most delicious carbs we’ll ever have and some of the most stunning haute-couture to have existed.

It’s the motherland of the original donna belle: Monica Belluci. It’s where the dessert is somehow always sweeter and the cheese is always…cheesier? So I sign off until next week, where I promise to be back (albeit slightly chubbier) with a few more secrets!

Saumya R Chawla

