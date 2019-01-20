Insider-out

Home Opinions

All the talk now is about the last general Budget of the current government, scheduled to be placed before Parliament on February 1.

Budgeting for 2019

All the talk now is about the last general Budget of the current government, scheduled to be placed before Parliament on February 1. One line of speculation centres around the kind of feelgood sops, including raising of the I-T slab to Rs 5 lakh, that could be on the anvil. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley would have liked interest rates lowered, but the RBI has not really obliged yet.

But the debate has moved on from the likely package or whether it will be a full-fledged budget or interim one. The real speculation has veered around to a different question: who will present the budget? The Fin Min’s official stand is: ‘FM will be back’. He’s gone on an unscheduled visit to the US, reportedly  for oncological treatment. Piyush Goyal may step in to read out the document, if Jaitley’s return gets delayed. Even the PM can take ownership of the exercise,  and present it himself, given that it’s an election year.  

Mamata’s Unity Rally 

The stage was big, and looked as crowded as the entire Brigade Ground of Kolkata. But one speaker that Didi wanted could not turn up: Kanhaiya Kumar. It seems the CPI disallowed him from attending the ‘United India’ rally, since Mamata Banerjee is the Left’s arch-rival in Bengal and hence anathema. Just as KCR refused to share a stage with Chandrababu Naidu, the Left is apparently chary of being seen rubbing shoulders with the TMC.

Kanhaiya is working hard in Begusarai, in the hope of contesting the seat. He may do so finally, even though a section within the CPI seems to want to curtail his rise. Not that RJD’s Tejaswi Yadav is too thrilled to have another youth leader rise in Bihar. Didi, who has no such problems because there’s no direct rivalry, wants to promote him as well as Hardik Patel, Jignesh Mevani and Alpesh Thakor. The last three attended her rally. A thrilled Didi took it upon herself to serve food to her young guests, post-rally. 

Lines of Bangla

Though Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s speech was judged to be the most venom-spewing, Karnataka Chief Minister H D  Kumaraswamy and Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu stole the hearts of the crowd by beginning their speeches in Bangla. The huge applause apart, HDK, many in the crowd later claimed, spoke like a Bengali Bhadralok!

Verma’s folly

The CBI has been overhauled beyond recognition. And it’s not just confined to Alok Verma and his group’s ouster, or Rakesh Asthana and his gang’s transfer. Both the hardware and the software has been changed, is how an insider put it.  Apparently, the trigger was provided by Verma’s brief resumption. The original understanding apparently was that Verma would be allowed to continue till Jan 31, his retirement, to avoid providing the opposition a poll issue.

However, no sooner was he back, Verma not only transferred back his pet officers, he removed Nageshwar Rao from the probe of a crucial case. That was the last straw! It seems, Verma’s understanding was that the selection committee cannot throw out a tenured CBI chief without a full-fledged investigation. Well, he was wrong.

The Jind contest

The Jind bypoll in Haryana, scheduled for January 28, has turned into a prestige fight after the Congress fielded Kaithal MLA and media chief Randeep Surjewala, apparently to create a buzz before the Lok Sabha polls. But factoring in the reality that it’s a four-cornered contest, with three Jat candidates and a Punjabi in the fray, the GOP has decided not to take any chances. Treasurer-cum-troubleshooter Ahmed Patel swung into action and roped in Jai Prakash, a renegade Congressman, back to the fold to campaign for Surjewala. About 2,000 votes would be added in the process,  which could be a clincher in an assembly segment. 

Santwana Bhattacharya

The author is Political Editor, TNIE. Email: santwana@

newindianexpress.com

