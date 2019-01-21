Home Opinions

Finance planners, put yourself in client’s shoes

Financial planners have to have a far more humane and less mathematical approach.

Published: 21st January 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2019 05:12 AM   |  A+A-

Financial planning is not a perfect science. In fact, it is not even a science. And so much so that it is not even a recognised profession. Quite like the jobs of an electrician or a barber, there is no law that says you should go only to a “certified” financial planner. It’s not even clear whether one needs a planner: many planners themselves do not go to another planner!

For most people who are not obsessed about large-cap, small-cap, mid-cap, goal setting, asset allocation and such boring stuff, it is as painful an experience as visiting the dentist, if not visiting an oncologist!
What happens is when a customer/client / potential client comes to meet a financial planner, he/she talks to the client somewhat like this:

Planner: Where do you work and how much do you earn?
Client: About Rs 50 lakh per annum is the gross salary between my wife and me, and our take home salary is Rs 2 lakh and Rs 1 lakh per month, respectively.

Now, the planner, who has a lower income, thinks that the client should spend Rs 1 lakh per month and save Rs 2 lakh per month, and that Rs 1 lakh should include the EMI. Many planners do not realise that to get into the client’s shoes, they have to first remove their own shoes.

Meanwhile, the client thinks he should spend Rs 2 lakh per month including EMI, the Rs 1 lakh should be used for vacations, and anyway, PF is for retirement! The client may not tell this to the planner, unless the planner is good, and does not use his own lower strata of thinking.

Another problem with financial planners is that they make life sound like there is nothing to do except to make plans, do SIP, write a will, and then review it once a month at least. And switch once in a year. Phew! Exhausting, is it not? Most clients and customers have other things to do too.

At the end, it is like going to a dentist, who says:

You have not been brushing regularly
When did you last floss your teeth?
You have even delayed scaling by a month or two
Two more of your teeth need to be removed, and we need to put an implant. Sorry, that will cost Rs 94,000.

How many of us will like that experience? Financial planning is even more difficult than just answering some simple questions. It has math. And the planner asks, “Do you know how much investing Rs 40 a day will become if you invest for 30 years? No, no. Make it 35,” and just when the client is recovering, he says Rs 4,54,65,425! Wow. The client is feeling worse. OMG, I wasted 18 years of my life not knowing this.
He is then shown how he needs Rs 3 crore for his daughter’s education in India, Rs 8 crore for her to study abroad, Rs 6 crore for her marriage and Rs 28 crore for his retirement. Assuming that he has only one kid. Oh, another is on its way? Just double all the numbers. Except, of course the retirement.

Financial planning is good for you. However, the process through which a planner can put you through may not be so great!

Financial planners have to have a far more humane and less mathematical approach. Remember as Morgan Housel says, “Personal Finance is more personal than finance”.

PV subramanyam

writes at www.subramoney.com and has authored the best seller ‘Retire Rich - Invest Rs 40 a day’

Stay up to date on all the latest Opinions news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
This photo shows the moon during a total lunar eclipse, seen from Los Angeles, Sunday Jan. 20, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Glimpses of the Supermoon and Total Lunar Eclipse
A participant runs with a Tricolour at Bandra-Worli Sea Link during Mumbai Marathon 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Get, Set, Go: High spirits at Mumbai Marathon 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp