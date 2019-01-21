Finance planners, put yourself in client’s shoes

PV subramanyam By

Financial planning is not a perfect science. In fact, it is not even a science. And so much so that it is not even a recognised profession. Quite like the jobs of an electrician or a barber, there is no law that says you should go only to a “certified” financial planner. It’s not even clear whether one needs a planner: many planners themselves do not go to another planner!

For most people who are not obsessed about large-cap, small-cap, mid-cap, goal setting, asset allocation and such boring stuff, it is as painful an experience as visiting the dentist, if not visiting an oncologist!

What happens is when a customer/client / potential client comes to meet a financial planner, he/she talks to the client somewhat like this:

Planner: Where do you work and how much do you earn?

Client: About Rs 50 lakh per annum is the gross salary between my wife and me, and our take home salary is Rs 2 lakh and Rs 1 lakh per month, respectively.

Now, the planner, who has a lower income, thinks that the client should spend Rs 1 lakh per month and save Rs 2 lakh per month, and that Rs 1 lakh should include the EMI. Many planners do not realise that to get into the client’s shoes, they have to first remove their own shoes.

Meanwhile, the client thinks he should spend Rs 2 lakh per month including EMI, the Rs 1 lakh should be used for vacations, and anyway, PF is for retirement! The client may not tell this to the planner, unless the planner is good, and does not use his own lower strata of thinking.

Another problem with financial planners is that they make life sound like there is nothing to do except to make plans, do SIP, write a will, and then review it once a month at least. And switch once in a year. Phew! Exhausting, is it not? Most clients and customers have other things to do too.

At the end, it is like going to a dentist, who says:

You have not been brushing regularly

When did you last floss your teeth?

You have even delayed scaling by a month or two

Two more of your teeth need to be removed, and we need to put an implant. Sorry, that will cost Rs 94,000.

How many of us will like that experience? Financial planning is even more difficult than just answering some simple questions. It has math. And the planner asks, “Do you know how much investing Rs 40 a day will become if you invest for 30 years? No, no. Make it 35,” and just when the client is recovering, he says Rs 4,54,65,425! Wow. The client is feeling worse. OMG, I wasted 18 years of my life not knowing this.

He is then shown how he needs Rs 3 crore for his daughter’s education in India, Rs 8 crore for her to study abroad, Rs 6 crore for her marriage and Rs 28 crore for his retirement. Assuming that he has only one kid. Oh, another is on its way? Just double all the numbers. Except, of course the retirement.

Financial planning is good for you. However, the process through which a planner can put you through may not be so great!

Financial planners have to have a far more humane and less mathematical approach. Remember as Morgan Housel says, “Personal Finance is more personal than finance”.

