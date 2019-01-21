Home Opinions

Inculcating entrepreneurship through mythology

We often talk about how important it is to inculcate entrepreneurial spirit among the budding generation, but we often do not discuss what is the best way to do it.

Published: 21st January 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2019 02:47 AM   |  A+A-

We often talk about how important it is to inculcate entrepreneurial spirit among the budding generation, but we often do not discuss what is the best way to do it. Literature has been pivotal in shaping personalities and formulating mindsets and if we are to promote entrepreneurship, children’s literature also becomes exceedingly crucial. This is so because in order for the entrepreneurial culture to truly thrive, it is important that we teach its value to the generation while it is still young. Cultural imperialism has caused the educational system in most societies fit for just producing quality labourers instead of entrepreneurs.

Often a lot of educational content is built to ensure that students do not take risks and acquire skills that are sufficient for a 9 to 5 job. However, by including children’s literature that teaches entrepreneurship, this culture can be created and nurtured at the right age.

The renowned mythologist Dr Devdutt Pattanaik in his various articles comments how entrepreneurship can be seen in various Indian myths. In an article on Dailyo, he quotes from his book The Leadership Sutra that “Businesses have to be approached as yagnas where we satisfy the other’s hunger in order to satisfy ours. Hence, every yajaman needs to have an intimate knowledge of Lakshmi, Durga and Saraswati, the goddesses of wealth, power and knowledge, the hunger for whom exists in different proportions in different stakeholders.”

A lot of similar myths around Gods, Goddesses and short stories should be employed in education to develop the entrepreneurial spirit at an early age. There are numerous stories in Panchatantra which motivates one to use his wisdom and to have patience and integrity in all circumstances. All these three virtues are of prime importance to an entrepreneur. For instance, There is the hare and tortoise story which teaches the lesson of having patience and to keep working against the odds. Then there is a story around a crow who throws stones in a  pot to increase the water level so that he could drink water from it. This story gives us a lesson on using wit under all circumstances.

A lot of ancient myths too can help build the spirit of entrepreneurship among children. A December 2015 column on Entrepreneur.com quotes how the popular learning from the Bhagavad Gita is one of the most important lessons for entrepreneurs — “Karmanye Vadhikaraste Ma Phaleshu Kada Chana”. This learning for instance, motivates the founders to work without worrying about the fruit of the labour. Another one — “vasamsi jirnani yatha vihaya navani grhnati naro parani tatha sarirani vihaya jirnany anyani samyati navani dehi” motivates one to be adaptable. It reiterates that change is the only constant — something that all start-up founders must know. They must innovate and pivot as an when required.To summarise, taking lessons from myths and Indian moral stories could help us in inculcating entrepreneurial spirit at a young age.

For any suggestions, write to Rajeev@tbsplanet.com

Rajeev Tamhankar

@rajeevtamhankar

The writer is the founder of TBS Planet Comics. He is ex-Flipkart, Xiaomi employee, and IIT-R Silver medalist.

Stay up to date on all the latest Opinions news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
This photo shows the moon during a total lunar eclipse, seen from Los Angeles, Sunday Jan. 20, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Glimpses of the Supermoon and Total Lunar Eclipse
A participant runs with a Tricolour at Bandra-Worli Sea Link during Mumbai Marathon 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Get, Set, Go: High spirits at Mumbai Marathon 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp